Burn bans lifted for Brevard and Seminole counties
Brevard County has lifted an outdoor burn ban put in place early last month. Seminole County also recently lifted its burn ban.
But there is still the potential for wildfires to develop.
The drought situation
Florida is unique for its twelve-month wildfire season, according to the Florida Forest Service. However, wildfires are generally most active during the dry season from December to June.
The Florida Forest Service warns that this year the heightened wildfire risk could extend into July or even August.
Florida is slowly emerging from its worst drought in 25 years. That’s according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a national map created by meteorologists and climatologists.
Most of the state still technically remains in a drought but to a less serious degree. The latest USDM data show about 4% of Florida is experiencing exceptional drought conditions, the most severe level. Those areas are mostly in the Panhandle.
In Central Florida, burn bans remain in place for unincorporated Orange and Osceola counties.
A Phase III Extreme Water Shortage remains in place for much of northeast and Central Florida, as declared last month by the St. Johns River Water Management District. More details on the district’s watering restrictions during the shortage are available here.