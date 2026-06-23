Burn bans lifted for Brevard and Seminole counties

Brevard County has lifted an outdoor burn ban put in place early last month. Seminole County also recently lifted its burn ban.

But there is still the potential for wildfires to develop.

The drought situation

Florida is unique for its twelve-month wildfire season, according to the Florida Forest Service . However, wildfires are generally most active during the dry season from December to June.

The Florida Forest Service warns that this year the heightened wildfire risk could extend into July or even August.

Florida is slowly emerging from its worst drought in 25 years. That’s according to the U.S. Drought Monitor , a national map created by meteorologists and climatologists.

U.S. Drought Monitor Drought conditions earlier this year were the worst in Florida since 2001, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Most of the state still technically remains in a drought but to a less serious degree. The latest USDM data show about 4% of Florida is experiencing exceptional drought conditions, the most severe level. Those areas are mostly in the Panhandle.

In Central Florida, burn bans remain in place for unincorporated Orange and Osceola counties.

U.S. Drought Monitor Although nearly all of Florida remains in some kind of drought, conditions have improved a great deal compared to earlier this spring, according to the latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor. In east Central Florida, the southwest corner of Polk County is experiencing extreme drought conditions.