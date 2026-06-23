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Burn bans lifted for Brevard and Seminole counties

Central Florida Public Media | By Molly Duerig
Published June 23, 2026 at 8:54 AM EDT
A brush fire burns.
Michal Petráš
/
Pexels
A brush fire burns.

Brevard County has lifted an outdoor burn ban put in place early last month. Seminole County also recently lifted its burn ban.

But there is still the potential for wildfires to develop.

The drought situation

Florida is unique for its twelve-month wildfire season, according to the Florida Forest Service. However, wildfires are generally most active during the dry season from December to June.

The Florida Forest Service warns that this year the heightened wildfire risk could extend into July or even August.

Florida is slowly emerging from its worst drought in 25 years. That’s according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a national map created by meteorologists and climatologists.

Drought conditions earlier this year were the worst in Florida since 2001, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
U.S. Drought Monitor
Drought conditions earlier this year were the worst in Florida since 2001, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Most of the state still technically remains in a drought but to a less serious degree. The latest USDM data show about 4% of Florida is experiencing exceptional drought conditions, the most severe level. Those areas are mostly in the Panhandle.

In Central Florida, burn bans remain in place for unincorporated Orange and Osceola counties.

Although nearly all of Florida remains in some kind of drought, conditions have improved a great deal compared to earlier this spring, according to the latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor. In east Central Florida, the southwest corner of Polk County is experiencing extreme drought conditions.
U.S. Drought Monitor
Although nearly all of Florida remains in some kind of drought, conditions have improved a great deal compared to earlier this spring, according to the latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor. In east Central Florida, the southwest corner of Polk County is experiencing extreme drought conditions.

A Phase III Extreme Water Shortage remains in place for much of northeast and Central Florida, as declared last month by the St. Johns River Water Management District. More details on the district’s watering restrictions during the shortage are available here.
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Environment & Climate Central Florida NewsSeminole CountyBrevard County
Molly Duerig
Molly is an award-winning reporter with a background in video production and investigative journalism, focused on covering environmental issues for Central Florida Public Media.
See stories by Molly Duerig
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