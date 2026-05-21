Tighter Water Restrictions Amid Ongoing Drought impact Central Floridians

Tighter, mandatory watering restrictions are now in effect for parts of Central Florida due to ongoing drought conditions, according to the St. Johns River Water Management District. In Central Florida, the district’s order declaring a Phase III Extreme water shortage applies to all of Flagler County, plus the areas it oversees in Lake and Marion counties.

Clay Coarsey, Director of the Division of Water Supply Planning and Assessment with the St. John’s River Water District, joins Engage to explain how we got to this point.

About 90% of Florida is experiencing drought conditions at various levels. Burn bans are being enforced in many counties, and some state officials are expressing concern about fireworks as the Fourth of July draws closer. Megan Borowski, a senior meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, explains what is contributing to this drought and how long it could last.

While Central Floridians might not be able to force rainfall from the skies, water conservation can serve as a clear path to mitigating the impacts of the drought. Matt Ferrer, Department Manager for Sustainability and Conservation at the Orlando Utilities Commission, explains some ways to save the water supply.