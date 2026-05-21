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Engage

Tighter Water Restrictions Amid Ongoing Drought impact Central Floridians

By Richard Copeland,
Cheryn Stone
Published May 21, 2026 at 3:31 PM EDT
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Florida drought conditions are expected to continue through May.
National Integrated Drought Information System
Florida drought conditions are expected to continue through May.

New water restrictions are in effect in parts of Central Florida as drought conditions worsen, and officials urge residents to conserve water.

Tighter, mandatory watering restrictions are now in effect for parts of Central Florida due to ongoing drought conditions, according to the St. Johns River Water Management District. In Central Florida, the district’s order declaring a Phase III Extreme water shortage applies to all of Flagler County, plus the areas it oversees in Lake and Marion counties.

Clay Coarsey, Director of the Division of Water Supply Planning and Assessment with the St. John’s River Water District, joins Engage to explain how we got to this point.

About 90% of Florida is experiencing drought conditions at various levels. Burn bans are being enforced in many counties, and some state officials are expressing concern about fireworks as the Fourth of July draws closer. Megan Borowski, a senior meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, explains what is contributing to this drought and how long it could last.

While Central Floridians might not be able to force rainfall from the skies, water conservation can serve as a clear path to mitigating the impacts of the drought. Matt Ferrer, Department Manager for Sustainability and Conservation at the Orlando Utilities Commission, explains some ways to save the water supply.

Engage
Richard Copeland
Richard Copeland is the producer of Engage. The Pennsylvania native has produced news programming and developed shows including KNPR’s State of Nevada, Boise State Public Radio’s Idaho Matters and WITF-Harrisburg’s Smart Talk. Most recently, Copeland was a senior producer on KJZZ’s The Show in Phoenix. Contact Richard at RCopeland@cfpublic.org
See stories by Richard Copeland
Cheryn Stone
Cheryn joined Central Florida Public Media after several years as a weekend news anchor at Spectrum News 13 in Orlando.
See stories by Cheryn Stone