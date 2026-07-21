Orange County School Board is set ban e-bikes for students without a driver’s license

The Orange County School Board is moving forward with a policy that will bar elementary, middle school and high school students without a driver's license from bringing e-bikes and e-scooters onto school property.

At a workshop meeting on Tuesday, Superintendent of Schools Maria Vazquez acknowledged a lack of data but indicated the threat to child safety is clear.

"I can give anyone who wants at least 10 different areas across our district at the beginning of school or at the end of school, and you can see why they're a problem," she said, "They're driving and riding in major thoroughfares."

The policy change will come before the board for a vote on Tuesday, July 28. Under the policy, high school students with a driver's license can use the micro-mobility device but must follow certain rules. For instance, they'll need a decal, must use the device in a safe manner, and must dismount and walk with it on school district property.

Vazquez said she’s heard mostly from parents in support of the change.

But School Board Chair Teresa Jacobs said she expects to hear from many parents opposing the new policy.

"I'm not backing off of what I think we should do," she added, "and I agree that taking kids off the road, especially during rush hour in the morning, will save lives or reduce harm to our kids ... and I support it. I just want us to be braced."

Board member Angie Gallo raised concerns about the new policy.

"I just don't think, in my heart, the ban solves the problem," she said. "It makes it more difficult for children to get to school.

But several other board members spoke in favor of it. Member Vicki-Elaine Felder was especially emphatic about the danger to kids.

"It's dangerous," she said. "And I will, even though we're not at a vote right now, but I'm going to reiterate my thoughts again. No, no, no. No, no, no. No, no, no."

Local governments around Central Florida -- including Orange County itself -- have been looking at ways to address the safety concerns around micro-mobility devices.