Student walkouts planned for Brevard Public Schools despite threats of suspension

Students at three Brevard Public Schools are planning walkouts Friday, protesting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions in the state and across the country.

The walkouts are planned for Viera, Rockledge and Satellite high schools.

Students plan to peacefully and silently walk out of class while holding signs protesting the ICE killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, along with ICE raids throughout the country.

Ahead of the planned walkout, Brevard County School Board Chair Matt Susin has threatened students who participate with suspension.

“Walkouts, protests, or demonstrations during the school day are disruptive and are not permitted,” Susin wrote in a letter to parents. “These activities may not take place on school property, nor may students leave their assigned areas.”

But the school district, in a letter to families, simply said, “Students who leave campus without written parental permission, or who are outside of their assigned area, will face disciplinary consequences in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct. The level of discipline depends on the circumstances and may include suspension.”

The school district says the protests are not sanctioned or approved by the district, which means students could be disciplined up to and including suspension.

Organizers say these threats go against their First Amendment rights.

In response, Susin says he received a threatening voicemail and has increased his personal security.

Florida Education Commissioner Stasi Kamoutas wrote in a post on X that, “Any conduct by school or district personnel that diverts students from instruction, undermines classroom authority or compromises student supervision violates professional responsibilities and warrants disciplinary action.”

He said students are allowed to express their views, but, “Districts have a responsibility to ensure that any protest activity does not interrupt instructional time, school operations and campus safety.”

Students have planned peaceful protests against ICE raids across the country, including in states like Minnesota and California, but also in other Republican states like Texas and Georgia with the Lone Star State leaders eventually cracking down on protests.