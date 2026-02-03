Orange seeks feedback before possible March vote to close schools

The Orange County School Board met Tuesday to discuss the impacts of the potential closures of seven schools.

They shared feedback from families.

There were trends in the concerns board members said they had heard from parents and families at community listening sessions, concerns about transportation, moving special ed students and consolidating gifted programs.

That’s why board members like Alicia Farrant encouraged families to continue to submit feedback on the proposed changes using an online survey through Feb. 17.

“I just really want to thank the community and the parents who have been really involved, and patient even, and being a part of this. I don’t think it’s easy for any of us,” Farrant said.

Vice Chair Maria Salamanca also thanked families and community members for being engaged in the process. She said that these changes are necessary, but painful. One of the schools slated to be closed is Salamanca’s own former elementary school.

“When you run for school board you don’t think you’re going to be closing your own school,” Salamanca said. "It’s a really tough one.”

The board will ultimately vote on whether to close the seven schools and on rezoning plans as early as March 10.

Another Central Florida school district, Brevard Public Schools, announced it will close one elementary school and lay off 7% of staff next school year.

Watch the school board discuss the rezoning at Tuesday’s meeting:

Parents and families gave feedback at community listening sessions last month.

The seven schools that could close are Union Park Middle School , and Bonneville , Chickasaw , Eccleston , McCoy , Meadow Woods , and Orlo Vista elementary schools.

The district has released potential uses for the seven schools, which include a designated space for teacher and staff professional development, and a health facility for students and families.

Along with the seven schools that could close, Acceleration East and Positive Pathways, might be moving to newly updated buildings.

The district says the seven schools targeted for closure were chosen based on their low student enrollment numbers, not based on student and school performance.

Board members across multiple meetings on the topic have reiterated they don’t want to close schools but that a $41 million dollar budget shortfall and a shortage of over 5,000 students have forced their hands.

Superintendent Maria Vazquez says if the schools aren’t closed, there will be layoffs in the district.

Click here to look at current rezoning maps and to read a timeline for the process.

Here’s rezoning information and a list of the links to the community survey for each school that could close. Please note, surveys open at 10 a.m. on February 4.