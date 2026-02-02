Brevard teachers union says 350 members could lose jobs amid districtwide staffing cuts

The Brevard County teachers union says hundreds of teachers and staff could be laid off next school year, following the district’s decision to reduce staffing by 7%.

The district says these changes are needed due to districtwide under enrollment and a budget shortfall.

In a memo sent to staff, District Superintendent Mark Rendell said the layoffs will take effect during the 2026-2027 school year. He said non-school positions will be eliminated first.

“Because employee salaries and benefits are more than 80% of district expenditures, we have reached the point where we need to reduce our staffing costs. The approach is to implement reductions in non-school positions first,” Rendell wrote. “Some of these reductions will be achieved with the elimination of vacant positions, but some will require the elimination of filled positions. The goal will be to get leaner in these departments, while still maintaining support to schools.”

He said the district will review each school’s staffing plan “to identify any potential reductions.”

“Classroom teaching positions may only be impacted if there are not enough students to fill a class,” Rendell wrote. “These positions are tied to enrollment and class size requirements. Over time we have added support positions to schools, and it is those positions that will be reviewed.”

The Brevard Federation of Teachers, the county’s teachers union, estimates as many as 350 of its members could be affected.

In a statement, the union said the district “has not been clear how this will play out,” and that the union intentionally fought for a 2% raise and other protections in order to “provide stability for our members during unstable times.”

"While the district may be entering a period of uncertainty, our commitment to you remains steady and unwavering. We will continue to advocate, communicate, and defend your rights with the full strength of our union."

Last month, the Brevard County School Board voted to close Cape View Elementary in Cape Canaveral. Those students and teachers will be consolidated into Roosevelt Elementary School next school year.

Orange County Schools has also floated the idea of closing seven of its schools.

Experts have warned that Florida's aging population, low birthrate, increased immigration enforcement and universal voucher program could all lead to school closures and layoffs.

Read the full letter from Rendell here: