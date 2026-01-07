Orange County Public Schools release “potential uses” for seven schools that may close

Orange County Public Schools has released preliminary plans for the seven schools that could be closed in the district due to under enrollment.

Under the proposal, which would need to be approved by the school board, some schools would be converted into a pediatric health facility, a student welcome center, and a space for warehousing and facilities services. Others would be used for professional development and training in the district.

In addition, the district says Acceleration East and Positive Pathways, although not included in the schools being closed, might be moving to newly upgraded facilities.

The district plans to hold listening sessions with the community to answer questions about the potential closures and rezonings. A date for that final decision by the board has not been set.

Orange County Public Schools / Spokesperson The proposed potential land uses for the seven schools.

In a statement, Orange County Public Schools says “no decision has been made, however, we want to provide as much transparency as possible.”

The Orange County School Board voted last month to allow the district to begin the rezoning process in the communities surrounding the seven schools that could be closed.

At that meeting, board members emphasized that these changes were needed due to under enrollment and a $41 million budget shortfall in the district.

Members pointed to factors like a low birth rate, aging population, and state’s voucher program as reasons why fewer students are enrolling.

At this point in the school year, when districts usually gain students who move from other parts of the state, or from other states or countries, OCPS is still more than 5,000 students short compared with last year.

The proposed closures would allow for the district to avoid teacher and staff layoffs, according to the school board and Superintendent Maria Vazquez.

Brevard County Schools is another Central Florida school district considering closing schools for similar reasons. This week, the Brevard County School Board met with the city of Cape Canaveral to discuss potentially closing Cape View Elementary School.

Public schools in Florida are increasingly under pressure to repurpose schools that have low enrollment or land that isn’t being used, as 2025 Florida laws make it easier for this land to be converted into charter schools or Schools of Hope.

An analysis by Central Florida Public Media found every district in Central Florida except for Sumter County Schools reported lower student enrollment than last year.

A bill filed to be taken up in the upcoming Florida legislative session that starts next week would make it even easier for these conversions to take place.

SB 824 “Charter Schools” filed by Central Florida Republican State Sen. Keith Truenow, who represents Orange and Lake counties, would require a school district to offer vacant land to charter school operators within the district before other parties.

Read the full bill here: