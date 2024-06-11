Sheehan blasts OUC pricing plan that would reduce rooftop solar incentives

Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan sharply criticized the Orlando Utilities Commission’s proposed new pricing plan at a council meeting Monday.

The plan would reduce cost savings for customers who contribute electricity to the grid through rooftop solar.

Sheehan, who has solar panels at her own home, said the change from net metering undercuts retirees who took out loans to install solar panels.

"[T]here's a reason why we don't have more solar," Sheehan said. "There's a reason we don't have more electric vehicles. And there is a reason why we have a climate crisis. Because we have stopped clean, renewable energy. And this must stop. Our utility companies must embrace clean energy, not do whatever they can to fight those of us who want to do the right thing for the environment.”

In a news release, OUC said the proposed solar pricing structure will reduce incentives over seven years and "true-up" the value of the energy that solar customers contribute.

"In conjunction with this," the utility said, "OUC will relaunch an energy storage rebate program to encourage battery installation to enable rooftop solar customers to optimize electricity produced by their arrays."

OUC said its pricing plan, which could get approval from the utility commission in August, will “modernize its electric service pricing structures and share costs more equitably."

In a prepared statement, OUC General Manager and CEO Clint Bullock said, "Rapid population growth, increasing power demand, advancing customer-driven technologies and changing preferences are prompting utilities throughout the nation to implement similar pricing changes."

The plan includes higher rates for electricity during hours of peak demand, like 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sheehan attacked that part of the pricing plan, too. "[T]hey're talking about doing surge pricing on people. I don't think that's fair, either. I think we should know what our power is costing us without having to worry about running our air conditioners and getting a surcharge."

OUC calls it "Shift & Save." Here's Bullock: "With time-of-day rates, customers will also be able to reduce their bills by using electricity during off-peak periods."

OUC has announced a public workshop on its plan for 2 p.m. Thursday at Reliable Plaza, 100 W Anderson St. in Orlando.

In her remarks, Sheehan urged people to attend the meeting.

