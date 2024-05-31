Changes to OUC pricing schedule coming in 2025

The Orlando Utilities Commission has announced new pricing changes for customers, aimed at making their pricing system more equitable and encouraging people to conserve energy.

Starting next year, OUC will start to charge customers a small tiered distribution charge based on their use of the grid. Larger companies and residences will pay more per month.

OUC Screenshot OUC pricing changes are coming in 2025.

Ninety percent of small homeowners will see about a $5 dollar a month increase in their bill.

Customers can save money by providing energy back to the grid from solar panels.

Then in 2026, the company will roll out discounts for customers who avoid using energy at high-peak times of the day. OUC’s Clint Bullock explains the need for these changes.

“Changes caused by market environmental drivers have created an imbalance,” said Clint Bullock, OUC General Manager and CEO. “We are empowering our customers to help manage demand, while giving them options to save money.”

OUC Screenshot OUC customers are encouraged to attend an information session about these changes.

Bullock said this is a trend that a lot of smart and AI driven devices are already encouraging, like “charging my car, maybe at 11 o'clock at night or midnight, not when I come home at six when the peak is occurring, leveraging the timer on my dishwasher, or perhaps on my washing machine, being more intentional about the pool pump, and the irrigation pump, all these different things.”

Overall, OUC wants to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Need more information? OUC will hold a public information workshop on Thursday, June 13 at 2 pm.

Or you can read the full presentation below: