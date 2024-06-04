OUC Pricing Structure, EHEAP, Child Hunger, Peace in Pine Hills, Pinder’s Kids

OUC Pricing Structure

The Orlando Utilities Commission just proposed a new plan for a pricing structure that rolls out in phases over the next few years. Step one introduces a distribution charge based on peak demand. Nine out of 10 customers will likely see somewhere between a $5 increase and a $15 decrease in their monthly bill. OUC says it will ensure people pay their fair share. Mindy Brenay, Orlando Utilities Commission Chief Financial Officer ex officio, joins Engage to explain the impact of the pricing structure and why she says it will enhance cost equity and empower people to save money.

EHEAP

Initiatives like the Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program for the Elderly or EHEAP can help eligible people pay their energy bills if they’re in a tight spot or in crisis. Senior Resource Alliance President Karla Radka joins Engage to share some critical information about services that are available.

Child Hunger

The summer months are an especially challenging time for the families and the children who rely on the meals provided at school during the year. Starting this week, most of our Central Florida school districts are offering free meals for children. Some are Summer BreakSpot sites funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. These sites provide free food to anyone 18 and younger with or without ID. This is different than the Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer program that Florida did not apply for last year. Kim Johnson is President and CEO of Florida Impact. She is among the anti-hunger activists encouraging Florida leaders to apply for the Summer EBT program to provide more than 250-million dollars in federal food assistance next year. Johnson joins Engage to discuss her experience on the frontlines feeding communities in need.

Peace in Pine Hills

This past Saturday, about 20 people gathered in a parking lot on Silver Star Road between Pine Hills and The Willows. Anthowawn Edwards who goes by Anutha Chanz, manages the Protect Thy Head Ministries. He was joined by representatives of other ministries, area non-profits and elected officials to reach into Pine Hills neighborhoods and connect with youth and families. Engage Senior Producer Richard Copeland hit the streets of Pine Hills with them as they spread a message of peace.

Pinder’s Kids

Write to Be Scene is a teen theater company in Orlando created to amplify diverse youth voices. On Saturday, June 15, they’ll perform Pinder’s Kids. The play is inspired by the true story of Pastor Nelson Pinder and the youth he led on a non-violent journey to desegregate Parramore in the 1960s. Pamela Belitch is the Founder of Write To Be Scene and Barry White is the playwright behind Pinder’s Kids. They both join Engage to discuss the upcoming performance at Grand Avenue Neighborhood Center in Orlando.