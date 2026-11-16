The Federal Emergency Management Agency, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission, will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System on Tuesday, which will be broadcast on radio and television stations across the country.

The FCC says the test will begin at 2:20 p.m. Eastern time, with a test message that will broadcast for approximately one minute.

The message will read in part: “This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. This is only a test. No action is required by the public.”

The nationwide test is designed to evaluate the effectiveness of the national alert system ahead of any actual emergency.

The test has been planned for months and is not related to current geopolitical events around the globe.

FEMA says the test could be postponed if an actual emergency or significant weather event occurs Tuesday, but the weather forecast is not expected to be a problem.

In the event of a delay, a test would take place later this year on Dec. 3.

FEMA Florida Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, Florida, in preparation for Hurricane Ian in 2022.

The EAS is used to notify the public about a variety of incidents, including severe weather, natural disasters and other national emergencies.

FEMA is required by law to conduct a nationwide test of the public alert system at least once every three years.

“FEMA’s alert and warning systems ensure that no second is wasted getting you the critical information needed to keep you safe. Operational tests, like the one to be conducted tomorrow, allow us to identify and fix potential issues before an actual emergency occurs,” FEMA Administrator Cameron Hamilton said in a statement.

Unlike some previous nationwide emergency alert tests, Tuesday’s exercise will focus specifically on the EAS used by television and radio stations and will not involve cellphones.

Wireless Emergency Alerts, commonly referred to as WEA, are a separate component of the nation’s overall alert system infrastructure.

The last nationwide test of the WEA system took place on Oct. 4, 2023, but local county and state emergency management agencies typically conduct tests throughout the year.

Consumers watching content exclusively through streaming services such as Netflix or Hulu will not experience any interruptions.