Excessive heat could bring near-record temperatures to these major cities this weekend

Excessive heat will continue to impact North Florida, Central Florida, and the Big Bend as temperatures climb this weekend into next week. Near-record high temperatures are possible as early as Friday afternoon.

Data from the NWS and NOAA.

Tampa's forecasted high for Friday could tie a record of 97 set back in 1961. Jacksonville may also tie a scorching record of 99 set in 1954 this Monday.

Gainesville's forecasted highs for Friday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday are only one degree away from tying with record high temperatures set over 100 years ago, in 1918. The record-setting forecast is similar in Orlando Friday, Saturday, and Monday and in Tampa on Saturday and Sunday.

Although temperatures aren’t likely to reach record levels in Melbourne, highs are still expected to be uncomfortable this weekend, in the lower 90's with even hotter temperatures next week.

In Saint Petersburg, highs this weekend will likely reach the mid-90s, followed by the lower 90s early next week. Although record highs are unlikely, heat indices will still be dangerous each afternoon this weekend, likely ranging between 106 to 108.

High temperatures for Tallahassee should reach the upper 90’s this weekend and early next week. Although they will likely fall short of the triple-digit record temperatures, these highs are still well above average, even by Florida summertime standards. Heat index values could approach 114, which has prompted the National Weather Service to issue an Extreme Heat Warning for the western Big Bend and eastern Panhandle, including Tallahassee, on Friday.

Major cities including Gainesville, Ocala, Tallahassee, and Lake City are under an Extreme Heat Risk. With no heat relief in sight for several days, Floridians without proper cooling systems are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses.

Know the differences between heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and seek medical attention if symptoms continue.