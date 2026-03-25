Could DeSantis run for president again? He says 'we'll see'

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ second and final term ends in January.

But he hasn’t ruled out trying for another term — for president.

“We’ll see,” he said Tuesday on the Hang Out with Sean Hannity podcast.

DeSantis ran for president in 2024 but didn’t come close to overcoming President Donald Trump’s commanding lead.

Trump beat DeSantis by about 30 percentage points in Iowa, the first GOP presidential primary state. DeSantis dropped out a couple days before the New Hampshire primary.

But Trump’s on his own second and final term.

Right now, the most popular picks for the 2028 Republican nominee on odds markets are Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

But there’s more than two years to go until the election. DeSantis indicated he might see an opening in the 2028 presidential race.

“In Iowa, the people who voted for Trump, if he wasn’t running, I would have gotten like 90% of those people,” he said. “They wanted me. But the timing obviously didn’t work out for that. So you’ve just got to see what happens.”

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This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

