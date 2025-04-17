Open Letter from Central Florida Public Media President Judith Smelser on new public media funding developments

Dear Friends,

By now, you’ve probably seen press reports that President Trump will soon ask Congress to rescind $1.1 billion in previously appropriated funds for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), the organization through which Central Florida Public Media receives its federal funding.

This would represent a grave and immediate threat to the future of public media in the United States and in Central Florida. Central Florida Public Media receives roughly $300,000 a year from CPB, plus an additional $89,000 a year in shared infrastructure and in-kind services that allow us to bring you the news and programs you rely on.

In the spirit of transparency and respect for the people we serve, I’m writing to share that the loss of this funding could affect the content and programs you value most, such as:



Central Florida Public Media is a champion for our region. We are with you during storms, crises and challenges. We are with you to celebrate joys and triumphs and our unique Central Florida-ness. We are with you to document local history as it unfolds. We are with you in the car, the kitchen, the phone and even the shower.

I’m writing today to ask you a question. Are you with us?

If you value Central Florida Public Media, the next two months will be a time for action. Here’s what you can do right now.



Prepare to raise your voice.

This proposal is expected to go to Congress on April 28, starting a 45-day countdown for Congress to review and vote on the proposal. At that time, our elected representatives will need to hear from you! They’ll need to hear how much Central Florida Public Media means to you and why federal funding is so important to public media’s unique service. The best way to prepare to be a great advocate is to sign up now for updates from ProtectMyPublicMedia.org, a national organization coordinating campaigns in support of public media.



This proposal is expected to go to Congress on April 28, starting a 45-day countdown for Congress to review and vote on the proposal. At that time, our elected representatives will need to hear from you! They’ll need to hear how much Central Florida Public Media means to you and why federal funding is so important to public media’s unique service. The best way to prepare to be a great advocate is to sign up now for updates from ProtectMyPublicMedia.org, a national organization coordinating campaigns in support of public media. Vote with your dollars.

Preserving public media will require our community to support it like never before. If you’ve never donated, now is the time. If you’re already a member, consider joining one of our major giving societies. Explore all the other ways you can support Central Florida Public Media, including vehicle and property donation, business sponsorship, donor-advised fund or family foundation grants, IRA rollovers and more.



Preserving public media will require our community to support it like never before. If you’ve never donated, now is the time. If you’re already a member, consider joining one of our major giving societies. Explore all the other ways you can support Central Florida Public Media, including vehicle and property donation, business sponsorship, donor-advised fund or family foundation grants, IRA rollovers and more. Be a grassroots advocate.

Share Central Florida Public Media’s stories and social media posts, and tell your friends, colleagues, and others in your networks why you think Central Florida Public Media is an indispensable part of our community.



Community Supported - Impactful to Central Floridians

In recent weeks, we’ve been sharing facts and information to empower you to understand how Central Florida Public Media works and what sets us apart from other information sources. We’ve talked about the documented ties between strong local journalism and an array of public goods, like civic participation and individuals’ sense of agency and empowerment.

But when I think about why I’m compelled to fight for public media right now, I can’t help but think about people like Ann-Marie.

Like many of our neighbors in Central Florida, Ann-Marie was homeless for three years, living in her 1998 sedan. Central Florida Public Media was her trusted companion during those years as she listened to 90.7 FM on her car radio. We were her source of information and her connection to the community and the world. As time went on, she found a job, got into stable housing and eventually bought a new car. About a year ago, she reached out to us to share her story and to tell us she had decided to donate her old car - her former shelter - to Central Florida Public Media, the organization that had provided companionship, information and connection in her darkest hour.

We exist to serve people like Ann-Marie.

We exist to serve the man from Seminole County who’s caring for an adult daughter with Down syndrome and Alzheimer’s, who reached out about reporter Joe Byrnes’ powerful local story about caregivers in that very situation. “Your story is our story,” he said.

We exist to serve the Osceola County woman who told me that reporting by our environment reporter Molly Duerig had led to more research interest into contaminated well water in the historically Black community where she lives.

We exist to serve the people who regularly tell me that local Morning Edition Host Talia Blake’s “morning motivations” give them exactly what they need to get through the day.

At a speaking engagement last month, a gentleman asked me about the future of public media in light of the debates over federal funding. The future of public media, I told him, is in this room. It’s in this community. It’s in your hands.

Central Florida Public Media has been part of this community for 45 years, and we’re committed to being here for the long haul. Thank you for being there for us in this critical moment so we can continue to be there for you.

With gratitude,

Judith Smelser

President & General Manager

Central Florida Public Media