Central Florida Public Media launches Emerging Journalists Fellowship

Luis-Alfredo Garcia

Central Florida Public Media is pleased to welcome its first Emerging Journalists Fellow, Luis-Alfredo Garcia. The Emerging Journalists Fellowship is a unique one-year opportunity for new journalists to immerse themselves in the dynamic world of news media. Fellows will report on daily news stories and engage in long-form enterprise reporting, focusing on significant community issues and subjects.

“We are committed to training the next generation of journalists who will continue to uphold the values of integrity, accuracy and community empowerment,” said Judith Smelser, president and general manager of Central Florida Public Media. “The Emerging Journalists Fellowship is an investment in the future of journalism, providing career professionals with the tools and experience needed to excel in our ever-evolving field.”

Central Florida Public Media received close to 70 applicants from across the country for the inaugural fellowship position. Luis-Alfredo Garcia was selected and began his fellowship on August 5, after graduating from the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He honed his skills as a student journalist with WUFT. During his time there, he reported on critical issues such as school board races and efforts to save Florida’s manatees.

“I am honored to be selected as the first Emerging Journalist fellow and look forward to deepening my reporting skills and gaining experience in broadcast hosting,” said Garcia. “This fellowship not only gives me a real look into the life of a journalist, but the resources to report on topics the community deserves to be informed on.”

Luis’s fellowship will focus on enhancing his multimedia news reporting skills, as he produces audio, text, and video stories for Central Florida Public Media. He will also learn the intricacies of hosting local broadcasts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

Press contact:

Tanisha Lewis

407-494-4919