Sounds of Central Florida

For some Central Floridians, there is a brawl between their scalp and the tap.
The recycling rate in Florida is on the decline, in part due to contamination — or the wrong items getting dumped into recycling bins. One expert said its often due to a lack of education rather than negligence.
Currently, Florida has several film schools throughout the state, however, students and graduates struggle to find jobs in the market. With less productions taking place in Florida, those seeking job opportunities have begun searching out of state.
Even though most of the members have been dancing for decades, the Orlando Cloggers are always looking for new people of all ages to take up this craft.
Fast fashion is a business model based on mass-producing clothing items at a low cost. These items are pouring into Central Florida thrift stores.
With the help of volunteers, the Coalition serves three meals each day to every resident and also feeds those in the community that have food insecurities.
Schools and communities along the I-4 corridor are defying a national and statewide uptick in teen suicide thanks to the introduction of successful mental health intervention programs and the hiring of more mental health professionals.
Lovebugs, or more specifically Plecia neartica, are the little black and orange bugs that resemble fireflies that become the scourge of drivers across Central Florida, especially along I-4, twice a year.
The Florida Department of Transportation is developing an $11.9 million wildlife overpass across a section of I-4 that’s designed to protect wildlife from the threats posed by the highway.
According to the Florida Department of Transportation in 2017-2021 statewide, Florida experienced more than 53,000 work-zone related crashes, including more than 356 fatalities, and more than 1,904 severe injuries.
Josh Taylor is out to show that you can feed the world from a small, 1.5-acre farm in Winter Garden.
The Brevard Zoo is widely known for nursing animals back to health. But many don’t know that it’s also playing a major role in nursing the nearby Indian River Lagoon back to health.