Sounds of Central Florida

The "Sounds of Central Florida" project is a partnership between Central Florida Public Media and UCF's Nicholson School of Communication and Media. Each semester, UCF journalism students pitch story ideas to Central Florida Public Media editors, exploring the idea of what it sounds like to live in Central Florida. Students produce audio-rich, non-narrated feature stories highlighting the people and places unique to the region, some of which are featured on air and online. The project is guided by UCF Senior Instructor Rick Brunson and Central Florida Public Media Assistant News Director Brendan Byrne.