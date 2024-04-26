The battle between Central Florida's hard water and your hair

Dryness, elasticity, and oiliness are just a few characteristics people complain about when mentioning the effects of hard water.

Hard water is the term used to describe the concentration of minerals in water, specifically speaking about calcium, magnesium, and manganese. Hard water is visible in residue, made up of these minerals.

Dr. Yinlin Zhaung, the water resources regional specialized agent for the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences extension central district in Gainesville, said Florida’s water is specifically hard because of Florida’s karst topography. Meaning, underneath Florida’s grounds lies porous limestone that contains high contents of calcium and magnesium, this is known as the Floridan Aquifer System.

“It can have build ups, effective in clinging, sometimes you will see the white build-up in the water appliances,” Zhaung said. “Sometimes it can even live on your dishes.”

Hard water is not a contaminant, thus, it is not regulated by the EPA Safewater Drinking Act. According to the Water Quality Association, they have different scales and different categories of the hardness of water. When the calcium is between 120 and 180 parts per million, then water is considered hard.

In the greater Central Florida area, the calcium is 129 parts per million, according to HydroFlow U.S.A. The usage of hard water while showering can result in hair and skin both feeling dry.

“The main concern is how we feel about our hair,” Zhaung said.

A Never Ending Wash Cycle

Since moving to Central Florida, Abigail Hendrix, a freshman at the University of Central Florida who resides student housing, said she started to notice a heaviness on her hair, almost like there was a product build up that consistently makes her hair feel heavy and oily to the touch compared to back at home in Tampa, where she said she has a water softener.

“Since coming here my hair has been more dirty, it has taken a toll on me, it’s frustrating,” Hendrix said. “I want to do things with my hair but because it’s so dry and brittle, I go to braid it, it doesn’t look good. I have to take it out. I have to wash it several times before I like how it looks.”

Emily Ching / Central Florida Public Media At the University of Central Florida, freshman Abigail Hendrix looks at herself in the mirror while feeling her hair breaking as she brushes her hair in her dorm bathroom.

Hendrix said her usual hair wash routine has shortened, she now skips a day between washing her hair because of excess oil build up. Despite the excess oil, her scalp has been dryer. To combat this, Hendrix has installed a water filter on top of her shower head and changed her hair products but she said she has not noticed a significant difference. But this process can be a trial and error for most.

“The shower itself turns white from the minerals,” said Hendrix.

A Professional Take

Experience with hard water in hair is a familiar look and feeling for not only residents in Central Florida, but for some local professionals; hair stylists.

Nadia Cuellar, owner of The Color Bar Salon in Oviedo, said because of the hard water build up the hair cannot absorb all the nutrients from shampoo and conditioner. This leaves the hair with that familiar dry, frizzy, and brittle texture that’s recognizable when she washes her clients hair.

“It’s our job as hairdressers to educate our clients,” said Cuellar.

This buildup causes the hair to tangle when it’s submerged in water, almost having an elastic-like feel. The best way to combat the effects of hard water? Installing a water filter or a water treatment system, as well as researching hair products that re-strengthen and unclog the pores in the hair.

At the end of the day, “the hair will tell you,” said Cuellar.

