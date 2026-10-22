Some families fear Amendment 3 will hurt child care and kids’ programs

For parents who are homeowners, a proposed change to Florida’s property tax system could bring some financial relief. But advocates say the same measure could also threaten programs struggling families rely on to raise their children.

Amendment 3, on the November ballot, would increase the homestead exemption for qualifying homeowners to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028. The exemption would apply to most property tax levies, but not those funding school districts.

The amendment would also reduce a cap on increases to annual assessments for non-homestead properties from 10% to 5% and limit how counties and municipalities can use property tax revenue.

Amendment 3 needs 60% of the vote to pass.

Supporters say it would help homeowners save money as costs keep going up. Others worry that less property tax money could mean cuts to services families count on, like child care, summer camps, libraries and parks.

Jeannina Perez, president of the national family advocacy organization MomsRising, said the potential effects could be especially significant for families with young children.

“While it sounds really good, it's really that wolf in sheep's clothing in the sense that you think you're going to be saving, but actually you're going to be losing out in a lot of ways, especially if you're a family with young children,” Perez said.

The numbers

A study by the Florida Policy Institute -- which has helped fund a campaign against Amendment 3 -- estimates that Florida's Children's Services Councils and trusts could lose about $100 million in revenue in the 2027-28 fiscal year and $278 million over two years if the amendment passes.

These councils and trusts operate in 14 Florida counties and fund programs that can include child care, early learning, after-school activities and family support services.

Central Florida is home to nearly a quarter of the state's children but does not have a designated Children's Services Council or trust. It has local governments in the region fund programs that support children and families through their property tax revenue.

In Orange County, for example, Community and Family Services receives about 19% of the county's current property tax allocation, or close to $433 million. That category includes Head Start, community centers, parks and recreation, youth and family services, and programs addressing mental health and homelessness.

Orange County estimates Amendment 3 would reduce county property tax revenue by about $165 million in 2027 and $275 million in 2028.

In Seminole County, property taxes help fund everything from public safety and transportation to parks, libraries and community services.

And for some towns in Lake County, officials warn potential budget reductions could mean fewer community events, less park maintenance and cuts to library book budgets and operating hours.

Parents’ perspectives

Perez said reductions in public funding could affect not only families who directly use subsidized programs, but also the broader child care market.

“How are you going to support your family if you can't get to work because you can't access child care?” she said.

Child care is already a major expense for many families. Perez said fewer resources for providers could contribute to instability in the market, including fewer available slots and longer waiting lists.

For some parents, she said, the consequences could extend beyond paid care. Libraries and parks offer free or low-cost activities for children, including programs that can be particularly important for homeschooling families and households that cannot afford other forms of enrichment.

Winter Park resident Nicole Varma, a mother of three children ages 5, 7 and 9, opposes the amendment.

“I can't imagine trying to pay for rent or mortgage, childcare, and student loans all at once,” she said. “That's basically three mortgage payments and our incomes are not rising at the same rate of the childcare cost increases.”

Varma said one of the most affordable options for her family is a summer camp at the Winter Park Community Center. She pays less than $200 for all three children to attend for a week, with activities running from early morning until the evening.

“The next cheapest option for us would be $250 to $300 a kid, if I can even find them,” she said. “A lot of them are hours 9 to 3, which is not great for working families, and I'd have to be at three different locations.”

Varma also said programs like Head Start give young kids an educational boost before they hit K-12.

When her middle child attended a nonprofit child care center, staff identified needs for behavioral and speech therapy.

“We were able to do that at the site, so I didn't have to take time off work and go to a bunch of different places,” Varma said. “Those interventions meant he was able to catch up before he got to kindergarten.”

Not all nonprofit child care centers receive full government funding, but some rely on public grants, contracts and subsidies to help cover costs for eligible families.

However, not everyone sees Amendment 3 as a threat to their family's financial security.

Cory Rodriguez, a Lake County homeowner and father of three children under 6, supports the measure. He said he used an online property tax calculator to estimate how much he could save.

“I'll be saving probably about $1,500 a year,” Rodriguez said. He said that could mean more than $100 a month in savings on his mortgage payment.

Rodriguez said he could put that money toward activities for his children, including summer camp, or use it to spend more time with them.

“I think there's a lot of fear-mongering around the amendment,” he said. “Unfortunately, by people in positions of influence, because it will directly affect some of their budgeting.”

The amendment would not eliminate all property taxes. Its expanded homestead exemption would apply to qualifying primary residences, while rental properties would not receive the same exemption.

A homeowner could see a tax reduction while a renter receives no comparable direct benefit. Meanwhile, both could depend on local parks, libraries and community programs that face budget pressure.

Early voting is underway in most Central Florida counties ahead of the Nov. 3 General Election. Dates vary by county, with early voting scheduled through Oct. 31 in several counties and through Nov. 1 in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties.