Voters in three Central Florida counties weigh in on land, water conservation

This election, Central Florida voters weighed in on funding for land and water protection including Brevard and Marion.

Additionally, in Volusia County, voters narrowly approved a charter amendment creating a registry of conservation lands which could not be sold, disposed of or transferred without a supermajority council vote.

The supermajority threshold has an exemption for lands being used for a “public purpose.” Some residents are concerned the exemption could provide a loophole facilitating the development of conservation land, including lands protected by the county’s voter-approved Volusia Forever program.

RELATED: Conservation lands registry? Volusia County voters will decide

Volusia County / government website The Scrub Oak Preserve is a 134-acre property purchased through Volusia Forever, the county's land acquisition program.

In Brevard County, voters overwhelmingly approved a ten-year renewal of the Save Our Indian River Lagoon or SOIRL tax, a half-cent sales tax funding projects to help the Indian River Lagoon.

RELATED: On the ballot: Brevard voters could renew the SOIRL tax. So, what is it?

In Marion County, voters overwhelmingly approved a referendum authorizing the county to issue up to 140 million dollars in bonds to fund parks, farms and springs. The bonds will be covered by a property tax of 0.34 mills, or $35 for every $100,000 of taxable value.

Marion’s new program creates a dedicated funding source for parks and conservation. But it will be fueled with far fewer property tax revenues, now that Florida voters have approved Amendment 3.

RELATED: Voters could approve bonds, property tax to protect Marion County’s natural resources

Amendment 3 will “significantly” reduce the county’s ability to issue bonds at the full value of $140 million, according to Parks and Recreation Director Jim Couillard, slowing down the program’s rollout and limiting how effective it could be.

More broadly, Amendment 3 will slash Marion’s general parks and recreation department budget by nearly 50%, Couillard said, forcing the department to eliminate more than 25 positions, and either close or outsource 22 of the county’s 55 parks.

“For facilities that remain open and under our care, the public should expect a reduced level of maintenance, reduced recreation programs, reduced park hours and fewer tournaments being hosted in our sports complexes,” Couillard wrote by email, prior to the election.