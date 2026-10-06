Newest voters in Central Florida skewed blue ahead of Oct. 5 deadline

In the five weeks ahead of Florida’s Oct. 5 deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 General Election, tens of thousands of voters joined the rolls across the state, including more than 25,000 voters in Central Florida.

The Florida Department of State hasn’t updated its active voter registration figures since the end of August.

But most counties in Florida release that data more often on their websites, including for 10 counties in Central Florida: Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake, Marion, Sumter, Polk, Flagler, Brevard and Volusia.

Those statistics, when compared with state data from Aug. 31, provide a picture of registration over the past five weeks. Most of the Central Florida counties had figures updated as of the end of business on Friday or even on Monday. These numbers of voters registered for the General Election are not the final count.

A representative with the state Division of Elections said the state will post final registration figures to its site by mid-October.

A blue skew

In Central Florida, the new voters are decidedly non-Republican, even in areas that are otherwise quite red.

Take Polk County, where more than 42% of active registered voters are Republicans, compared to the less than 30% who are Democrats.

Among the voters there who registered in the past five weeks, those numbers basically flipped in Polk: only 25% of its new voters were Republicans, but nearly 40% were Democrats. That’s a stronger Democratic alignment than in Orange County — the most Democratic county in Central Florida — had at the end of August.

The new voters amplified that existing predisposition in Orange County, too. Nearly half of new Orange County registrations were Democrats — again, a bigger share there than at the end of August — while GOP registrations didn’t even hit 16%, compared to the almost 28% before.

That trend is visible across counties. Even though about 40% of Central Florida’s active registered voters are Republicans and Democrats outnumber Republicans in only two of those counties, the GOP made up the smallest share of new registrations over the past five weeks, with at least 7,951 new voters.

Voters with no party affiliation and those in other parties accounted for at least 8,367 of the new registrations.

The remaining newly registered voters — at least 9,592 — were Democrats, making up 37% of the new registrations in Central Florida.

Across 10 counties with more than 3.3 million registered active voters — to say nothing of registered voters who are just as eligible to vote this year — 25,000 new voters isn’t even a one percent increase.

But this year’s midterms, especially in Florida, will be filled with important races that could well be decided by a percentage point.

In Congressional District 9, internal polling from incumbent Democrat Darren Soto shows him tied with Republican Dan Green at 41%.

And in the governor’s race, recent polling has put Democrat David Jolly within the margin of error to be tied with Republican Congressman Byron Donalds.

A late surge from young voters

Thousands of Florida’s newest voters are young, and registered using the nonpartisan nonprofit vote.org within a week of the deadline.

Vote.org CEO Andrea Hailey estimated that a third of Floridians using the site — either to register to vote or to check their registration status — are 18 years old.

“And 18-year-olds are traditionally the most difficult voters to get registered,” Hailey said. “It's their very first time participating in the process, and to see one-third of the people coming through being exactly 18 is huge.”

Underscoring the age disparity, Hailey said 70% of Floridians using vote.org to register were under 35.

She attributed that trend to persistent concerns about affordability and worries about how AI will reshape the workforce — worries that are disproportionately affecting recent college graduates.

In total, 32,614 Floridians used vote.org to register to vote in November — nearly double the number who used it to register in the 2022 midterms and 25% higher than in the 2018 midterms, according to a vote.org statement.

The 2018 midterms saw Florida’s highest midterm turnout in a quarter century, in large part driven by a backlash against President Donald Trump’s policies during his first term in office.

In 2026, Republicans are facing similarly challenging midterms nationally, exacerbated by Trump’s dismal public approval polling.

Statewide trends

Despite those trends, Republicans continued to grow their numbers among Florida’s 13.6 million active registered voters.

As of Aug. 31, there were 5.6 million active registered Republican voters in Florida — the most on record.

Democrats, meanwhile, were heading into this election with 4.1 million active registered voters, fewer than during any election year in at least a decade.

Voters registered with no party affiliation numbered about 3.3 million, dropping from a peak of 4 million in the 2022 midterms.

And one last political group continued its explosion in popularity over the past decade. Third party voters made up about half a million of Florida’s active registered voters at the end of August, nearly five times as many as were part of the electorate in 2018.

The election ahead

Early voting in person begins on Monday, Oct. 19, in several counties in Central Florida, including Orange and Osceola, and a little later in other counties.

The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot is Oct. 22.