A final step before Orlando can start The Canopy under I-4

Orlando is taking the final step required Monday before the Downtown Community Redevelopment Agency can break ground on The Canopy, a 10-acre community space under Interstate 4.

CRA Executive Director David Barilla said construction could begin within 60 days and finish by the end of next year.

But first the City Council will vote on agreements with the Florida Department of Transportation. FDOT, which still has to sign the agreements, is adding $3.75 million to $30 million in bonded CRA funds.

"It's the culmination, one, of a lot of work," Barilla said, "but it's also kind of the final, you know, formal agreement that's needed for us to go ahead and start construction and bring The Canopy to fruition."

The project extends from south of West Church Street to north of West Washington Avenue under I-4.

It will have nearly 300 parking spaces, plus ride share locations, on the north end. Then, in the area south of Pine Street, the design includes a hub for e-bikes and e-scooters, offices, public restrooms, and an event space with metal trees and digital elements.

"So the entire area in there will also be kind of digitally mapped," Barrilla said. "So it can all be activated, you know, with colors and sounds and graphics, even to celebrate things."

Rendering

/ City of Orlando The design includes artistic metal trees in the event space.



The Canopy's webpage on Orlando.gov says the name was "inspired by the updated design which blends nature and technology, drawing inspiration from Orlando’s beautiful canopy of trees, to create a vibrant, inclusive and sustainable urban oasis that reflects the spirit of downtown Orlando, connects its diverse neighborhoods and fosters a sense of belonging for all."

The pedestrian-friendly design will include "space for gatherings, festivals and cultural events" and "lush landscaping," along with "immersive art installations that captivate the imagination and inspire creativity," according to the webpage.

The Canopy -- which underwent revisions following a survey and public meetings -- is one of 14 projects in Orlando's Downtown Action Plan, several of which are currently underway. Barilla says the plan has three pillars:

