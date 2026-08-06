Orange County goes digital for primary sample ballots, but paper will return

Ahead of the August 18 primary, Orange County is sending voters mailers with links to digital sample ballots instead of physical ones.

But paper sample ballots will soon return for the general election.

In previous elections, the county Supervisor of Elections office has mailed out paper sample ballots. They make it easier for voters to research the candidates, races and initiatives they’ll see on their actual ballots. And many voters choose to fill out their paper sample ballot and bring it to the polls to reference when marking their actual ballot.

This year, the county’s mailers only included a QR code and a link to access personalized sample ballots on its website.

The county decided to go digital after the qualifying period ended on June 12. It made that change in order to save money and allow ballots to be updated if candidates drop out, elections supervisor spokesperson Blake Summerlin confirmed in an email on Wednesday.

Three candidates have already withdrawn since the county sent its first primary election mailers.

Changing course

The League of Women Voters in an email to the county urged it to revert to paper sample ballots for the Nov. 3 general election because it was concerned about accessibility. Older voters could have difficulty using technology to access their personalized ballots, while younger voters might not have access to a printer to make a physical copy of their ballot.

For the 2026 general election — and future elections — the county will do just that, mailing paper sample ballots that also include links to personalized digital ballots.

That wasn't done in response to those concerns, Summerlin explained: The county has been planning to make that change since "earlier this year."

Still, he wrote, "the feedback from voters and groups has made it clear our path forward for future elections. Hearing directly from voters helped us better understand how our community accesses election information and informs how we continue to serve Orange County voters."

Paper for the primary

Voters can still get a physical sample ballot for the primary election by calling the county elections office at 407-836-2070 or emailing sampleballot@voteorangefl.gov.

Sample ballots can also be picked up in person at either the county's main elections office at 119 W. Kaley Street in Orlando or its satellite office in Ocoee at 9401 W. Colonial Drive, Suite 360A.

Later this week, printed sample ballots will be available at all Orange County libraries and tax collector offices.