Orlando adopts small business contract program

The Orlando City Council on Monday adopted a new policy to give small and local businesses an advantage when bidding on city contracts.

Florida-based companies that have fewer than 100 employees and that are within revenue limits can register now as small businesses for the new program. If they’re within the city limits, they can register as local small businesses and get an even higher priority.

Orange County adopted a similar program earlier this month . City and county staff worked together on their programs to allow businesses registered with one government to get expedited registration with the other. And more municipalities could join as partners with their own policies in the future.

Orlando’s new policy replaces a diversity initiative that it had operated for nearly 40 years. The Minority and Women Business Program gave women- and minority-owned businesses an advantage in bids for the city's business.

Last May , the city suspended that program in response to President Donald Trump's Executive Order 14173 , which ordered an end to policies that promote diversity, equity and inclusion.

Even after suspending the diversity program, Orlando maintained its policy giving an advantage to veteran-owned businesses.

District 2 Commissioner Tony Ortiz welcomed the small business program.

“We’ve been waiting for this, our community has been waiting ever since the government, the state and federal government got rid of DEI," Ortiz said. "It’s about time. I know there’s a lot of companies out there that are dying to see this happen.”

Since Trump’s order, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Republicans have adopted laws against DEI.

Earlier this year, the Legislature passed a bill, Senate Bill 1134 , that prohibits local governments from promoting or funding any DEI initiatives. If DeSantis signs it into law, local officials could be removed from office for supporting DEI, and local governments could be vulnerable to lawsuits.

District 4 Commissioner Patty Sheehan was critical of the anti-DEI policies.

“I, too, am glad to see that we’re seeing the Small and Local Business Enterprise Program moving forward,” she said. “What I’m distressed by is that women- and minority-owned businesses are being singled out and disenfranchised by the federal government, and I think it’s disgusting.”

About 11% of Orlando’s contracts were awarded to women or minority-owned businesses before it ended its diversity initiative. It had aimed for 24%.