Florida says no more candy paid for with SNAP benefits

Florida families may need to adjust their grocery lists as the state has changed the rules around what it will allow them to buy using the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

On Monday, Florida’s new restrictions on SNAP went into effect, stopping families from using their benefits on certain snacks and soda.

“Florida made this change to better align SNAP with its intended purpose: providing low-income households access to a more nutritious diet to help alleviate hunger and combat malnutrition,” according to a release by the Department of Children and Family , which oversees the federal program in Florida.

“By excluding soda, energy drinks, candy, and ultra-processed shelf-stable prepared desserts, Florida is taking a proactive step to ensure SNAP benefits are used for more nourishing foods,” DCF said.

Florida joins 21 other states that received approval to implement the restrictions. Last year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture began encouraging states to apply for waivers that would end subsidizing the purchase of sodas and candies. The move to do so aligns with the federal government’s Make America Healthy Again initiative.

Screenshot / USDA The 22 states who have submitted for USDA waivers to limit the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The Trump Administration is leading bold reform to strengthen integrity and restore nutritional value within SNAP.

“President Trump has made it clear: we are restoring SNAP to its true purpose – nutrition. Under the MAHA initiative, we are taking bold, historic steps to reverse the chronic diseases epidemic that has taken root in this country for far too long,” said Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins in a press release.

Orange County resident Eimear Roy uses a SNAP EBT card for groceries. Primarily, she buys vegetables and fruit for her family. Every once in a while, she enjoys eating a Cadbury chocolate bar – a nostalgic taste of her Ireland, her home before she emigrated to the U.S.

She can live without the chocolate. It’s the idea of the government telling her what she can and can’t eat that bothers her.

“The big fundamental thing about a government deciding what people should eat is the loss of autonomy,” Roy said. “And it's the same thing as a loss of autonomy in that the government believes they should be in our beds, they should be in our bathrooms. And then they took that idea beyond.”

Joe Mario Pedersen / Central Florida Public Media Eimear Roy is an Orange County resident. Her family uses SNAP to buy fruits and vegetables, mostly. Every once in a while, she enjoys a Cadbury chocolate bar from her native home of Ireland. But Roy says she’s less upset about not getting the chocolate than she is about the government stepping into her kitchen.

Roy works with several health advocacy groups, including Florida Voices for Health, helping families navigate administrative channels to receive subsidized assistance. She said the government’s decision to limit how families use EBT cards demonstrates a lack of empathy and understanding as to why a person might buy a sugary snack.

“There are people who eat a lot of carbohydrates and junk food, and that tendency can be linked to mental health -- living with severe stress, not having access to community support. You know, all the things a decent government would be (helping with) if they weren't parenting and micromanaging all of us,” she said.

Florida’s waiver will last two years. After that, the state would have to apply for an extension. It also must file quarterly and annual reports describing administrative costs, along with metrics for health and healthy behavior outcomes.

USDA’s restricted items:

“Soda” is any beverage made with carbonated water that is sweetened with added sugars or artificial sweeteners.

“Energy drinks” are any drinks that contain 65 milligrams or more of caffeine per 8 ounces and are marketed to boost energy or alertness.

“Candy” includes products made from sugar or artificial sweeteners combined with chocolate, fruit, nuts, caramel, gummies, and hard candies or other ingredients or flavorings in the form of bars, drops, or pieces.

“Ultra-processed prepared desserts” is a processed, shelf-stable, ready-to-eat, pre-packaged sweet food intended for immediate consumption without any further preparation.