Wildfire risk is high as firefighters contain blaze in Lake County

The Umatilla area in Lake County could be experiencing smoke for a few weeks due to a swamp fire near Wiygul Road, even though state and local firefighters have gotten the blaze under control.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service has issued red flag warnings for much of Central Florida as low relative humidity and gusty winds have increased the wildfire risk. Affected counties include Marion, Sumter, Lake, Polk, Osceola, Orange and Seminole -- plus the inland parts of Volusia County.

Those warnings were to expire Tuesday evening. Outdoor burn bans remain in effect in Marion and Orange counties.

Florida Forest Service spokeswoman Lela Braunsch said that, under red flag conditions, a gust could pick up an ember and carry it half a mile.

“Even if your county is not currently under a burn ban, we are suggesting that (you) just don't burn at all,” Braunsch said. “You know, just don't take the risk of your own home and property and your neighbor's property.”

She said the marsh fire started April 14 and was pretty much put out. Then it kicked up again. The Florida Forest Service did 35 water drops from a helicopter. The Lake County and Umatilla fire departments are also working the fire.

Three homes were briefly evacuated Monday -- but there were no injuries and no damage.

On Tuesday, the Florida Forest Service wildfire map described the Wiygul fire as covering 75 acres, revising it down from 120.

Braunsch said the swamp fire could smoke and smolder for weeks.

“The ground is dry on top,” she said, “but it's kind of moist under the bottom. So that fire just kind of runs underneath, just a little bit underneath that vegetation, just enough to make it a slow-moving, what we call a slow-moving fire.”

And it's more difficult to reach with heavy equipment and put out.

As of Tuesday, the Wiygul Road fire was 85% contained.