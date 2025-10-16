Central Florida No Kings protests planned for Saturday. Inflatables optional

Cities across Central Florida will join the nationwide No Kings protests Saturday. The protests, which organizers say will be peaceful, will decry the Trump administration and its policies, including the government shutdown, ICE raids, and National Guard deployments to cities like Chicago.

The first No Kings protests in June drew nearly 11,000 people to Orlando. Similar crowds are expected Saturday.

Republicans are calling the protests “Hate America” rallies.

No Kings organizers say Saturday’s event will be family-friendly and they’re encouraging participants of all ages to wear inflatables and other costumes, but not because of Halloween.

Orlando No Kings Organizer Corey Hill said people have been wearing costumes, from Sesame Street to giant green frog inflatables, to protest the policies of the Trump administration around the country.

Hill said the strategy is simple: it’s hard to paint someone as a “violent antifa” when they’re wearing a chicken costume.

“It really paints very clearly how ridiculous these claims are that the people who are opposing them are dangerous. They're people. They're people who are concerned,” Hill said.

Hill said over 2,500 No Kings protests will be held throughout the country on Saturday. The one in Orlando will be held at City Hall, along with dozens across Central Florida.

Jenny Kane/AP / AP A demonstrator helps a person in an inflatable costume cross the street during a protest near a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

He said his planning team is focused on keeping all participants safe amidst rising political violence and Florida’s open carry law. Safety is front and center at this weekend’s event.

“We hold regular trainings internally and externally for our own events. Folks are trained in de-escalation, we've had mass casualty trainings,” said Hill. “We have our own medic team on hand as well, looking out for everything from heat stroke to folks that are trained in wound care.”

Hill said he realizes protests aren’t for everyone. But he said the important thing is to be an actively engaged citizen and to get out and make your voice heard.

“There’s a role for everyone. Everybody's at a different place in their lives. So, protest is one of them. There are people who are doing mutual aid. There are people who are elected officials, and do something in that capacity,” Hill said.

Ahead of the last No Kings protest in June, Governor Ron DeSantis warned that drivers who felt threatened by protesters could hit them, and that anyone who hurt a police officer would face the harshest penalties. The governor’s office says that’s also the case this weekend.