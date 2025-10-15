Bomb threats sent to Central Florida schools deemed a hoax. FBI investigating

The FBI and Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating a number of school threats sent on Tuesday night, which included messages sent to leaders in some Central Florida school districts.

Brevard, Lake, Marion, Seminole, Sumter, and Polk County officials all received the anonymous threats that were sent to district officials over email.

The threats, which were sent to over 40 schools statewide were deemed fake, and district operations were back to normal on Wednesday.

In a message to families, Polk County Schools said the emails, “did not specify any particular school or district.”

While Sumter County Schools called the email a, “swatting thread,” and Brevard and Lake County Schools said it was meant to, “solicit money.”

Swatting happens when someone makes a false report to emergency services, with the goal of provoking a large police response.

So far, Flagler, Orange, Osceola and Volusia County Schools have not received the email.

The email comes a little over a year after school threats rocked Central Florida schools during the fall semester of 2024, following a shooting at a Georgia high school.

A new Florida law took effect this July that raises the penalties for swatting. Its passing was a direct response to the rise in swatting events at Florida schools and in some cases the homes of elected Florida officials.

The law makes it a third-degree felony for someone to participate in swatting that results in people getting hurt. If someone is killed, it’s a second-degree felony.

People with two or more convictions of swatting will face additional felony charges. Courts will also require offenders to pay restitution to law enforcement and any victims of swatting attempts.

There are even penalties for a person who encourages or forces someone else to engage in swatting.

Read the full anti-swatting law here: