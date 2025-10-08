Under federal pressure, public schools convert Latinos in Action into generic leadership classes

Local public schools are canceling a class aimed at building the next generation of Latino leaders after pressure from the federal government.

Central Florida districts received a letter from the U.S. Department of Education asking schools to cancel the Latinos in Action program.

Latinos in Action, or LIA, is run by a national nonprofit with the same name that “operates as a year-long elective course taught by a highly-qualified teacher at the middle school, junior high, and high school level,” with the end goal of empowering Latino youth, and preparing them for college and future careers.

In 2015, it was awarded the White House Bright Spot for Hispanic Education by the White House Initiative on Excellence in Hispanic Education.

But the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights claims LIA is a violation of Title VI federal law, as it “excludes students based on race.” The federal law prohibits discrimination based on a student’s race, color, or national origin.

The program mandates that 80% of participants are Latino.

The Office also claims it engages in “unlawful racial balancing,” due to this quota, and “segregates students based on race,” as activities were mostly conducted within the Latino community in Central Florida.

Districts respond

So far, Seminole public schools are converting Latinos in Action into leadership classes for all students, regardless of race or ethnicity, to be in compliance. Polk is considering something similar. Osceola says it hasn’t received a letter.

Seminole County Schools said Latinos in Action won’t be offered after this semester, but it’s taking this opportunity to create a Leaders in Action course.

“These courses will emphasize a strong foundation of service and leadership while reflecting the unique strengths and talents of all students across our district,” read a statement from the district. “Additionally, ‘Leaders in Action’ courses will continue to promote academic success, leadership development, and meaningful service to our community.”

Polk County Schools says it’s received the same letter from the federal government. If the course is canceled, it will be converted into a, “leadership course allowed by FLDOE, and remove any LIA content or references from the syllabus.”

“LIA may be allowed to continue as a club so long as it meets all federal and PCPS requirements to do so. Specifically, the club may not restrict access to non-Latinos, or violate any other PCPS policies or federal laws regarding discrimination,” read the statement.

In other parts of Central Florida, Orange County Schools says its leadership program is already open to all students. Marion and Lake don't use Latinos in Action.

Cancellations draw criticism

The cancellations are drawing concerns from social justice organization QLatinx. Director Gabriella Rodriguez said she’s concerned about the cancellations.

“I think there's going to be a lack of cultural identity, a lack of spaces where people can see themselves in leadership,” said director Gabriella Rodriguez.

She said it’s programs like LIA that create safe spaces in an environment that otherwise seems to be targeting Latino people.

Immigration enforcement has increased in the state, and some immigrant families who are mostly Latino are so afraid of potential ICE raids, they’ve stopped sending their students to school, according to Orange County school leaders.

In that county alone, an estimated 3,000 students haven’t come to school in the district this year, due to increased immigration activities in the area.

“I would just say that it isn't just about a class. It's really about cultural belonging. And when we continue to remove spaces like this, we continue to lose [an] entire generation of connection between different cultures and heritage,” Rodriguez said.

Florida, Texas, and California lead the nation with the most Latino residents, which is reflected in its public school populations.

For its part, LIA says it’s trained over 10,000 students in 16 states to be leaders through its programming.

Read the full letter from the Office of Civil Rights below: