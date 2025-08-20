Volusia council delays decision on beach horseback riding

The Volusia County Council delayed a decision Tuesday night on whether to allow closely managed horseback riding -- in a trial program -- along the beach in the northern part of the county.

The council voted 5-2 to get more information, asking county staff to research several issues, including two proposed access points, parking for trailers, the problem of horse manure, a system for mandatory reservations, and the dates and times riding could be allowed.

Those were some of the topics that surfaced during about 40 minutes of discussion.

Council member Troy Kent opened the council's debate with a joke.

"I'll just tell you all, I have no horse in this race. I don't own any horses," he said to chuckles from others on the dais. "I'm glad you like that, and also, council, we're either going to be a yea or a nay-ay-ay tonight."

But in the end they did not come to a final decision.

Council members said they received numerous emails opposing horseback riding on the beach. One estimate was 20 to 25 emails.

But only two members of the public rose to comment on the issue and both were in support.

'A bucket list thing'

Jennifer Miko is the owner of Equestrian Adventures of Florida, which offers horseback riding on Flagler County beaches.

It's a "bucket list thing," she said. "I meet the nicest people. We create memories, for anniversaries, for birthdays, for special occasions, tourists and also residents alike."

Council member Danny Santiago and Vice Chair Matt Reinhart opposed the plan. Others had concerns but wanted more information.

"I just don't want to take away more beach from our residents," Santiago said.

The council discussion delved into the details, like how to keep the horses from soiling the beach, whether they can run while wearing a manure bag and whether the waste would slop out.

Staff said it would.

There was concern, too, about one of the possible access points -- Grace Lutheran Church in Ormond Beach -- because the horses would have to cross Ocean Shore Boulevard there.

In May, the council had asked staff to study the feasibility of a "horse-friendly" section of beach in the north part of the Volusia Atlantic coast.

Developing a framework

Coastal Director Jessica Fentress laid out the plan they developed.

They looked at two locations:

- Al Weeks North Shore Park in Ormond by the Sea with nine miles of horse riding. Parking would severely limit the number of horses because there's room for only two trailers (though Councilman Kent suggested using a grassing area for trailer parking).

- Off beach parking at Grace Lutheran Church in Ormond Beach with nine miles of horse riding. The county would need an agreement with the church. But -- and this was an issue that concerned commissioners -- the horses would have to cross the boulevard.

The county would develop an operational framework with federal and state wildlife agencies. According to a staff presentation, it would have designated locations, seasonal restrictions, a reservation system, waste management requirements and enforcement protocols involving the Sheriff's Office.

"And we would also recommend a slight education, 20-30 minute ... video online, just to make sure the horses stay out of the dune area," Fentress said.

Flagler and St. Johns beaches have horseback riding programs already. So does Canaveral National Seashore in southern Volusia.

