Volusia County Juvenile Threat Assessment Unit, Impact of Active Shooter Drills, Alzheimer’s Research Advancements, Afro Latin Jazz

Volusia County Juvenile Threat Assessment Unit

It’s that time of year again when kids across Central Florida are back to school. In Volusia County, there are some new safety measures. Sheriff Mike Chitwood approved a new Juvenile Behavioral Threat Assessment Unit designed to proactively prevent school violence. Sheriff Chitwood joins Engage to share how this team will be involved in early detection, investigation, and intervention.

Impact of Active Shooter Drills

Active shooter drills are meant to protect children. Some question the effectiveness of these exercises and the impact they have on the well-being of students, teachers, and parents. Sonali Rajan, Senior Director of Research at Everytown Research, the data arm of the gun violence prevention organization Everytown for Gun Safety, joins Engage to discuss what evidence shows about the efficacy of these drills in creating a supportive environment for students.

Alzheimer’s Research Advancements

Several findings announced at the 2025 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference advance what we know about risk, diagnosis, and treatment of dementia. A first of its kind long-term study shows participation in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is linked to slower cognitive decline. Other research offers new insight into how dementia impacts women differently. Another announcement from the conference shows that lifestyle changes as simple as walking more can benefit people with the highest genetic risk for Alzheimer’s. Jennifer Braisted, Director of Government Affairs for the Alzheimer's Association of Florida, joins Engage to discuss some of the highlights of this year’s conference and how they could change her work on policy priorities in Florida.

To understand more about what these findings mean on a personal level, Rubbie Brooks, joins Engage. The Apopka resident knows how this disease can impact families. Her twin sister was diagnosed with early-onset dementia, and their aunt and mother had Alzheimer’s. Also, being an African American woman makes Brooks part of a community that faces twice the risk of Alzheimer’s compared to white populations. Brooks discusses taking steps to reduce her own risk.

Afro Latin Jazz

More than 400,000 Puerto Ricans call Central Florida home, and much of the island’s culture can be felt throughout the region. Engage producer Richard Copeland visited the home of a man bringing the sounds of the island to Orlando. Dimas Sánchez is a percussionist and a bandleader based in Orlando. He has lived in Florida since 1992, and in that time has not only established himself as a musician but also as a leading academic voice in the education and promotion of Afro-Puerto Rican music and culture. As leader of the Afro Latin Jazz Project, Sanchez fuses the sounds of Puerto Rico with the signature sounds of Cuban jazz, Brazilian samba, and other Caribbean beats. Sanchez will be performing Friday, August 15, at the Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts.