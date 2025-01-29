DeSantis says he will veto immigration legislation

Governor Ron DeSantis indicated this morning that he plans to veto the immigration bill known as TRUMP Act passed by the Florida Legislature Tuesday night.

At a press conference in Titusville, DeSantis called the TRUMP Act “weak” saying the bill would impede state operations and called for stronger policies.

“So the question is, ‘do we want to answer the call of the voters? Do we want to actually fulfill this promise,’” DeSantis said. “It's not just the president that made it. Republicans have been running against open borders for years and years and years. This is really the last shot. I think if we don't do it now to the fullest extent, then it's just not going to get done.”

Desantis had called for a special session but the legislature cancelled that and called its own, passing its own immigration bill: the TRUMP Act.

In a post on X , Desantis said “the veto pen is ready.”

The bill states the following: “The Commissioner of Agriculture is the only person responsible for serving as liaison between certain entities regarding federal immigration laws creating the Local Law Enforcement Immigration Grant Program within the Office of State Immigration Enforcement within the Division of Law Enforcement under the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services for specified purposes; creating the Office of State Immigration Enforcement within the Division of Law Enforcement under the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services for specified purposes.”

While the bill has some of what DeSantis wanted, he threatened to veto. One reason: state immigration enforcement would fall under the office of Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson.

“Read it for yourself,” DeSantis said. “‘Is what they're doing going to make the difference that we know we need?’ Absolutely not. It would hinder our ability. Most of the operations we're doing in the state government would be shut down. It would be a total disaster for the state of Florida.”