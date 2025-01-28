Florida Legislature passes TRUMP Act to combat illegal immigration

Florida lawmakers passed a sweeping bill Tuesday night that centralizes immigration enforcement in a single state agency.

Named the TRUMP Act, the measure was crafted to make sure Florida is in lockstep with President Trump’s federal policies combating illegal immigration.

The bill creates a new Office of State Immigration Enforcement and makes Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson the state’s Chief Immigration Officer.

It also budgets $500 million dollars to hire more law enforcement officers and create more bed space and housing to detain migrants in the country illegally. It passed 21 to 16 in the Senate and 82 to 30 in the House. Six Republican lawmakers joined every Democrat in the legislature in opposing the measure.

Republican House Speaker Daniel Perez praised his colleagues for approving the bill.

“This special session represents a historic moment,’’ Perez said. “The president of the United States put out a call to the states for help. And this Florida Legislature answered.

But Democratic House Representative Fentrice Driskell said the legislation doesn’t prioritize the needs of Floridians.

“It’s the people of Florida who lose when we put petty partisan interests ahead of their needs, for example, affordability and lowering property insurance costs,’’ Driskell said.

Ahead of the vote, Governor Ron DeSantis called the bill “weak,” signaling a possible veto.