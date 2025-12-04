Redistricting, I-4’s History, Iran Torture Allegation, HBCU Hoops, and the BarbaCuban

Florida Moves Ahead with Redistricting

Recent advances by Democrats in local and congressional special elections around the country have Republicans concerned about maintaining their congressional majorities in next year’s mid-term elections. President Trump has urged red states to redraw congressional districts toensure the GOP maintains control of the House.

States like Texas, and Missouriresponded by approving new maps in favor of Republicans. California countered by passing a voter initiative allowing that state to redraw lines creating new Democrat seats . . .The redrawing of maps is now underway in red and blue states across the country.

With the legislature just over a month away from convening the next session, voters and sitting lawmakers are waiting to see how this lands in Florida – adding in the wildcard of court orders holding up similar efforts in Texas and Louisiana.

UCF political science professor Aubrey Jewett joins Engage to discuss the effort’s viability and legality.

I-4 Safety and History

Construction on Florida’s Interstate Four began in 1958 – back then, it was a state-of the art roadway connecting the two growing markets of Tampa and Orlando. Within a couple of years, it became the main conduit to the state’s newest tourism draw – DisneyWorld.

Today, residents call it the “Freeway of Death.” They refer to exits as “Malfunction Junction.” They talk about haunted stretches called “The I-4 Dead Zone.” In other words, this highway has a lousy reputation as being unsafe.

Which is exactly why Florida Polytechnic University’s Dr. Rawa Adla is placing sensors along the freeway. She has been leading a multi-year research project looking at traffic flow between Tampa and Orlando, studying driving habits and traffic patterns. The data she has been collecting will serve two purposes: creating a communications network between highway authorities and vehicles so they can all communicate with each other to facilitate smoother and safer travel. The other role will be to allow this communication network to evolve into a system for guiding autonomous vehicles.

Rawa Adla joins Engage to discuss the project and how it will improve commutes for Central Floridians.

Interstate Four runs just west of downtown Orlando – separating the Historic Parramore community from the core of Orlando’s urban corridor. The consequence of placing the freeway in a way that separated a thriving Black neighborhood from the rest of the city can be seen today – declining residential property values and a lack of community investment. This was a trend throughout post-war America – the conscientious effort to use freeway development to separate communities and control property values and development.

Robert Casanello is an associate professor of history at UCF, he joins ENGAGE to discuss the impact the placement of I-4 has had on Orlando communities.

Windermere Man Implicated in Iran Torture Program

Throughout the 70’s and 80’s – many despotic nations were well known for their use of secret police and internal surveillance used to keep their populations at bay. The KGB in the Soviet Union and East Germany’s Stasi were infamous for keeping the Eastern Bloc under the thumb of communism. South Africa’s Special Branch enforced that nation’s appalling apartheid policies until the nineties. And in Iran, Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi used a secret police agency called SAVAK to instill the terror necessary to sustain his corrupt rule.

Despite the oppression the Shah and SAVAK wrought on Iranians, the administration enjoyed broad support from the United States and its Western allies as Pahlevi was staunchly anti-communist and committed to keeping Soviet-styled socialism out of his country.

SAVAK was used to suppress political opposition of every kind – their interrogation and torture tactics were so legendarily brutal that they taught their methods to secret police and intelligence agencies around the world . . . including with the CIA.

89 year old Parviz Sabeti currently lives in Windermere. He’s lived in America since 1978. Today, Sabeti is facing a 225 million dollar civil lawsuit brought by three California residents who accuse him of directing their torture at the hands of SAVAK. Parviz Sabeti of Windermere is alleged to have been the head of Iran’s secret police. And their head torturer.

Richard Luscombe is The Guardian’s reporter in Florida, he broke this story back in September. Luscombe joined ENGAGE to explain how Parviz Sabeti, the head of one of the world’s most brutal secret police organizations, came to settle in an upscale enclave in Central Florida.

Inaugural HBCU Hoops Invitational Debuts

HBCU pride will once again be on display in Orlando this weekend – this time on the courts instead of the gridiron.

The inaugural HBCU Hoops Invitational tips off today at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex with men’s and women’s teams representing HBCUs throughout the east – including Florida schools Bethune Cookman University, Florida A&M University, Florida Memorial University and Edward Waters University. The non-conference games will play at the State Farm Field House.

Haywoode Workman founded the invitational with his wife, Kelly. as well as a veteran NBA star and later, a pro referee. He spoke with ENGAGE about what inspired them to create this tournament.

The BarbaCuban Makes the Big Time

During the day, Jose Juarez was in branding and marketing – a somewhat nebulous space between advertising and p-r. He worked primarily with car companies and auto racing. At night, Juarez spent years perfecting a barbeque sauce that reflects his Cuban roots, combining the spices of the Caribbean with fresh ingredients to create his signature “Original 455 Everything Sauce.” Engage travels to Ocala to meet the man who calls himself The BarbaCuban.