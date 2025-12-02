Orange County begins planning to tackle e-scooter and e-bike safety

Orange County commissioners voiced unanimous support Tuesday for developing a strategy to address e-bike and e-scooter safety.

Commissioner Nicole Wilson pushed for the plan in a memo addressing safety requirements, enforcement and the need for more data.

Her fellow commissioners welcomed the idea. Their remarks addressed the need to improve safety education, especially for children who use e-scooters and e-bikes. The want to work with the School Board on that.

OCPS also addresses e-scooter safety

A district representative told the commission they would welcome the opportunity to partner with the county.

Joe Silvestris, the district's senior director of safety and emergency management, said the micro-mobility devices are more and more popular with students as a way to and from school.

"However, with the increase of the use of these devices, we've also seen an increase in incidents resulting in injuries, in some cases, serious injuries, to either the rider or bystanders," he added. "We are currently working with nonprofits and other stakeholders to address the challenges posed by these devices and determine the best way to curb unsafe behaviors to ensure safety of students and the community members."

County commissioners pointed to benefits from the devices, too. Commissioner Christine Moore described seeing boys with a new-found freedom "going out in little packs."

"I'm excited for them, because now you're not waiting on mom to drive you everywhere," Moore said. " It's really exciting. But at the same time, I'm not seeing any helmets, and I'm not seeing any of them paying particular attention to rules and those sorts of things."

Commissioners want to focus on education and collaborate with other agencies.

A ‘two-step process’

County Administrator Byron Brooks told commissioners the issue is "very broad" and requires a “two-step process.”

"We would now begin to actually go through and identify who's responsible for what areas," he said, "and begin to gather a clear sense of what might fall under state, what might fall under Sheriff's Office, what might fall under OCPS, what might fall under Orange County, and then come back in the spring to have a conversation with the board.

Commissioners also emphasized that the state has a key role in addressing e-bike and e-scooter safety. Wilson said she wants the state to address a minimum age and speed limits.

In this case, she said, preemption actually makes sense.