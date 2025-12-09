Roger Chapin wins Orlando City Council District 3 in close runoff election

Roger Chapin, an Orlando public affairs professional with a long record of civic involvement, has won the District 3 seat on the Orlando City Council.

He narrowly defeated city grants manager Mira Tanna, a fellow Democrat, in Tuesday's runoff election.

Chapin got 51.3% of the vote. He received 3,884 votes, compared to 3,684 for Tanna, a margin of 200 votes. He had endorsements from Mayor Buddy Dyer and the outgoing District 3 commissioner, Robert Stuart, who is stepping down after 20 years in office.

Chapin emphasized his experience and community service on civic and government boards in the Orlando area. He offered a "strong experienced voice at City Hall," according to his campaign.

Tanna ran a grassroots campaign with support from prominent progressive Democrats, including State Rep. Anna Eskamani and State Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith.

Senate District 11

In a special election elsewhere in Central Florida for Florida’s legislature, Republican Ralph Massullo defeated Democrat Ash Marwah in Senate District 11. Massullo fills the vacancy created by Blaise Ingoglia when he was appointed as Florida's chief financial officer.

Massullo received 49,085 votes over the four counties for 59% of the total.

The district covers Sumter, Citrus and Hernando counties and northwest Pasco County.