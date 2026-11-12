AP calls congressional races for Soto, Elijah in tight contests

The Associated Press has called the remainder of close congressional races in Florida, including two in Central Florida.

Democrat Bale Dalton conceded on Tuesday. Incumbent Democratic Rep. Darren Soto’s campaign says he hasn’t yet received a concession from Republican Dan Green.

In a statement, Dalton congratulated Republican Ryan Elijah for winning Florida’s 7th district by half a percentage point in the unofficial results. The district includes Seminole and part of Volusia county.

Dalton touted his performance in a district that favored Trump by 13 points in 2024. He lost by a total of 1,631 votes.

“Central Florida deserves someone who will fight for the people, not any one person, political party or personal interests,” Dalton said in his concession statement. “I am hopeful that Congressman-elect Elijah will work on behalf of all central Floridians and be worthy of the trust our neighbors placed in him.”

He added: “As for me, my faith is shaken, but my compass is still true. I love Florida, I love our Country, and I’ll soon look to my next adventure through service. Until then, as Jimmy Buffett said, if the phone doesn’t ring, it’s me.”

In the 9th Congressional district, Democratic incumbent Darren Soto holds a half-point edge in the unofficial results, enough to avoid a recount this week.

Unofficial results on Saturday confirmed that neither of the two Central Florida races would be close enough to head to a recount.

Republicans redrew the state’s congressional map this year to advantage their party in half of the state’s eight Democratically-held congressional districts.

Soto’s Osceola County was redrawn to put him at a 17-point disadvantage this year.

Despite that, Democrats maintained their hold on eight Congressional seats in Florida, buoyed by strong enthusiasm for Democratic candidates and backlash against Republicans.

The state will adopt a final vote tally next Tuesday.