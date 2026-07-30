Turning Back-to-School Shopping Season into Money Lessons
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School supplies were distributed to families at Christ Church Orlando on Saturday, July 25.
Cheryn Stone/Central Florida Public Media
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School supplies being distributed to families at Christ Church Orlando on Saturday, July 25.
Cheryn Stone/Central Florida
Experts say back-to-school season can be a valuable opportunity to teach children about budgeting and financial literacy.
Families gathered Sunday at the Dr. James R. Smith Neighborhood Center in Orlando for Commissioner Bakari Burns' District 6 Back-to-School Bash, where free school supplies and haircuts helped offset the cost of getting ready for the new school year.
Engage explores how parents can talk with children about finances with Lashea Reaves, executive director of Eight Cents in a Jar. She explains how teaching financial literacy through children's everyday experiences can help build lifelong money skills.