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Turning Back-to-School Shopping Season into Money Lessons

By Cheryn Stone
Published July 30, 2026 at 4:00 PM EDT
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School supplies were distributed to families at Christ Church Orlando on Saturday, July 25.
1 of 2  — school bus table.jpg
School supplies were distributed to families at Christ Church Orlando on Saturday, July 25.
Cheryn Stone/Central Florida Public Media
School supplies being distributed to families at Christ Church Orlando on Saturday, July 25.
2 of 2  — school supplies.jpg
School supplies being distributed to families at Christ Church Orlando on Saturday, July 25.
Cheryn Stone/Central Florida

Experts say back-to-school season can be a valuable opportunity to teach children about budgeting and financial literacy.

Families gathered Sunday at the Dr. James R. Smith Neighborhood Center in Orlando for Commissioner Bakari Burns' District 6 Back-to-School Bash, where free school supplies and haircuts helped offset the cost of getting ready for the new school year.

Engage explores how parents can talk with children about finances with Lashea Reaves, executive director of Eight Cents in a Jar. She explains how teaching financial literacy through children's everyday experiences can help build lifelong money skills.

Engage
Cheryn Stone
Cheryn joined Central Florida Public Media after several years as a weekend news anchor at Spectrum News 13 in Orlando.
See stories by Cheryn Stone