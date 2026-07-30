Turning Back-to-School Shopping Season into Money Lessons

Families gathered Sunday at the Dr. James R. Smith Neighborhood Center in Orlando for Commissioner Bakari Burns' District 6 Back-to-School Bash, where free school supplies and haircuts helped offset the cost of getting ready for the new school year.

Engage explores how parents can talk with children about finances with Lashea Reaves, executive director of Eight Cents in a Jar. She explains how teaching financial literacy through children's everyday experiences can help build lifelong money skills.