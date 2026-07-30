Orange County Mayor Candidates Discuss Taxes, Tourism, and Flooding

Engage speaks with the four candidates vying to succeed Jerry Demings as Orange County mayor. The office is nonpartisan, though three Democrats are running. They are former Orange County Commissioner and current Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore Russell, former U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, and current Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe. The lone Republican in the race is Winter Park tech entrepreneur Chris Messina.

Last week, the candidates discussed transportation, affordable housing, and homelessness. In part two of our conversation, they address property tax reform, Tourism Development Tax spending, and chronic flooding in Central Florida.