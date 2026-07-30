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Engage - Leading Conversations that Matter. Central Florida Public Media
Engage

Orange County Mayor Candidates Discuss Taxes, Tourism, and Flooding

By Cheryn Stone
Published July 30, 2026 at 4:01 PM EDT
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Four candidates are campaigning for Orange County Mayor. (l-r) Tiffany Moore-Russell, Stephanie Murphy, Mayra Uribe and Chris Messina
Four candidates are campaigning for Orange County Mayor. (l-r) Tiffany Moore-Russell, Stephanie Murphy, Mayra Uribe and Chris Messina

Orange County mayoral candidates discuss property tax reform, Tourism Development Tax spending, and chronic flooding in part two of this Engage election series.

Engage speaks with the four candidates vying to succeed Jerry Demings as Orange County mayor. The office is nonpartisan, though three Democrats are running. They are former Orange County Commissioner and current Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore Russell, former U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, and current Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe. The lone Republican in the race is Winter Park tech entrepreneur Chris Messina.

Last week, the candidates discussed transportation, affordable housing, and homelessness. In part two of our conversation, they address property tax reform, Tourism Development Tax spending, and chronic flooding in Central Florida.

Engage
Cheryn Stone
Cheryn joined Central Florida Public Media after several years as a weekend news anchor at Spectrum News 13 in Orlando.
See stories by Cheryn Stone