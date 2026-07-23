Orange County Mayoral Candidates
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Four candidates vying for the Orange County Mayor's seat talk about the issues including housing affordability, transportation and growth.
After two terms and eight years, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings' term ends in November. Four candidates are angling for the position: Orange County Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore-Russell, former US Representative Stephanie Murphy and Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe. Tech entrepreneur Chris Messina is running as a Republican.
Engage spoke with all four, individually, about the issues they would face as Orange County Mayor, including housing and homelessness, transportation and managing growth in the region.