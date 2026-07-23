Orange County Mayoral Candidates

After two terms and eight years, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings' term ends in November. Four candidates are angling for the position: Orange County Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore-Russell, former US Representative Stephanie Murphy and Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe. Tech entrepreneur Chris Messina is running as a Republican.

Engage spoke with all four, individually, about the issues they would face as Orange County Mayor, including housing and homelessness, transportation and managing growth in the region.