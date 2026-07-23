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Engage

Orange County Mayoral Candidates

By Richard Copeland
Published July 23, 2026 at 3:41 PM EDT
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Four candidates are campaigning for Orange County Mayor. (l-r) Tiffany Moore-Russell, Stephanie Murphy, Mayra Uribe and Chris Messina
Moore-Russell/Murphy/Uribe/Messina
Four candidates are campaigning for Orange County Mayor. (l-r) Tiffany Moore-Russell, Stephanie Murphy, Mayra Uribe and Chris Messina

Four candidates vying for the Orange County Mayor's seat talk about the issues including housing affordability, transportation and growth.

After two terms and eight years, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings' term ends in November. Four candidates are angling for the position: Orange County Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore-Russell, former US Representative Stephanie Murphy and Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe. Tech entrepreneur Chris Messina is running as a Republican.

Engage spoke with all four, individually, about the issues they would face as Orange County Mayor, including housing and homelessness, transportation and managing growth in the region.

Engage
Richard Copeland
Richard Copeland is the producer of Engage. The Pennsylvania native has produced news programming and developed shows including KNPR’s State of Nevada, Boise State Public Radio’s Idaho Matters and WITF-Harrisburg’s Smart Talk. Most recently, Copeland was a senior producer on KJZZ’s The Show in Phoenix. Contact Richard at RCopeland@cfpublic.org
See stories by Richard Copeland