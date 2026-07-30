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Engage - Leading Conversations that Matter. Central Florida Public Media
Engage

Bilingual Brain Health Bingo Helps Seniors Stay Sharp

By Richard Copeland
Published July 30, 2026 at 4:02 PM EDT
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The bilingual bingo cards provide players with tasks to help prolong their memory and encourage positive brain health.
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The bilingual bingo cards provide players with tasks to help prolong their memory and encourage positive brain health.
Richard Copeland/Central Florida Public Media
Seniors playing Bilingual Activ8 Your Brain Bingo at the College Park Towers Senior Apartments in Orlando on Wednesday, July 29.
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Seniors playing Bilingual Activ8 Your Brain Bingo at the College Park Towers Senior Apartments in Orlando on Wednesday, July 29.
Richard Copeland/Central Florida Public Media

Central Florida seniors learned practical ways to support cognitive wellness through exercise, social engagement, and learning.

Residents of the College Park Towers Senior Apartments in Orlando gathered Wednesday for Bilingual Activ8 Your Brain Bingo, an event designed to promote brain health through fun, interactive activities.

The nonprofit Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation partnered with Conquest Research to offer brain health education and free cognitive screenings. Engage speaks with participants and organizers about simple habits that can help support memory and cognitive wellness.

Engage
Richard Copeland
Richard Copeland is the producer of Engage. The Pennsylvania native has produced news programming and developed shows including KNPR’s State of Nevada, Boise State Public Radio’s Idaho Matters and WITF-Harrisburg’s Smart Talk. Most recently, Copeland was a senior producer on KJZZ’s The Show in Phoenix. Contact Richard at RCopeland@cfpublic.org
See stories by Richard Copeland