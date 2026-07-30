Bilingual Brain Health Bingo Helps Seniors Stay Sharp
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The bilingual bingo cards provide players with tasks to help prolong their memory and encourage positive brain health.
Richard Copeland/Central Florida Public Media
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Seniors playing Bilingual Activ8 Your Brain Bingo at the College Park Towers Senior Apartments in Orlando on Wednesday, July 29.
Richard Copeland/Central Florida Public Media
Central Florida seniors learned practical ways to support cognitive wellness through exercise, social engagement, and learning.
Residents of the College Park Towers Senior Apartments in Orlando gathered Wednesday for Bilingual Activ8 Your Brain Bingo, an event designed to promote brain health through fun, interactive activities.
The nonprofit Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation partnered with Conquest Research to offer brain health education and free cognitive screenings. Engage speaks with participants and organizers about simple habits that can help support memory and cognitive wellness.