Juneteenth and Black Joy Amid DEI Rollbacks, Young Farmers Dig Orlando Urban Farm, UrMomSkates on a School Night

UrMomSkates on a School Night

Few meetup groups for mothers are dedicated to ollies, kickflips, and rail grinds, but few are like URMomSkates. Engage producer Richard Copeland meets the group in Orlando at the Audubon Park School parking lot. The lessons the moms are learning transcend executing tricks, and the motivation of this group is two-pronged. Many of the moms have kids who are enthusiastic skateboarders and see an opportunity to build on a family activity. Other members are finding skateboarding therapeutic.

Juneteenth and Black Joy Amid DEI Rollbacks

The federal Juneteenth holiday that celebrates the end of slavery in America is observed on June 19th, the day slaves in Texas finally learned they were free in 1865. It’s also called Emancipation Day or Black Independence Day.

This year, commemoration events are happening under the backdrop of efforts to eliminate Diversity Equity and Inclusion programs. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has said many times that in practice, DEImore accurately stands for discrimination exclusion and indoctrination. Some cities in the U.S. are canceling celebrations to comply with anti-DEI efforts at the federal level. The push back against DEI is also leading some organizations to scale back celebrations, dealing with reduced funding from hesitant corporate sponsors.

Eatonville’sJuneteenth weekend celebrations start Thursday, June 19. The town is the first self-governing black municipality in the U.S. eSTEAMed Learning Inc., an Eatonville nonprofit founded by Candace Finley, helps organize the event. Finley is also part of the 1887 Juneteenth Committee in Eatonville. She joins Engage to discuss the impact of eliminating Diversity Equity and Inclusion on her work this year and Eatonville’s connection to Juneteenth.

The Black Health Commission in Orlando is in the process of organizing its fifth annual BLK JOY Festival. The commission is pushing forward with its mission. Janelle Dunn is the Board Chair for the Black Health Commission. Rebecca Desir is Founder and Executive Director of the Black Health Commission and runs the BLK JOY Festival. They join Engage to discuss Juneteenth and plans for the Commission’s annual festival.

Young Farmers Dig Orlando Urban Farm

Younger generations are digging into the world of metro area growers. Urban farming, as the name implies, involves growing and distributing food right in the heart of busy cities. It includes a variety of activities from balcony and backyard gardens to community plots or urban beekeeping. This summer, the Orlando Science Center is partnering with the 4Roots! nonprofit for a hands-on immersive camp where kids can explore urban farming, conservation, and even inspire careers in agriculture. Engage visits the 4Roots Farm Campus while the campers grades third through fifth are cultivating a passion for science and sustainability. Brianna Rodarmel, Director of Programs at 4Roots Farm, and Jeff Stanford, VP of Marketing with the Orlando Science Center, discuss the partnership.

To discuss the benefits and challenges that come with urban agriculture in Central Florida, Hannah Eason joins Engage. Eason is an Extension Agent in Orange County for the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences. She addresses the changing food production landscape, the challenges urban farmers face, and which crops are best for our region.

