State Strikes Down Orange County Growth Plan, Racial Gap in Drowning Deaths, Support from the Punk Scene

State Strikes Down Orange County Growth Plan

The Florida Department of Commerce now says Orange County’s Vision 2050 plan is null and void after recently being approved. Calls to rollback plans to protect rural regions now have legal ground to stand on in Florida with Senate Bill 180, a state law signed by Governor Ron DeSantis at the end of June. Central Florida Public Media Environment Reporter Molly Duerig joins Engage to break down what’s happening and the impact.

Save Orange County, a neighborhood organization dedicated to preserving rural land and promoting responsible development, meets this week to look at their options and next steps. Rachel Hildebrand serves on the board and lives in east Orange County. She joins Engage to talk about the impact of Vision 2050 and the rural boundary amendment that was approved by 73% of Orange County voters.

Eric Grimmer, a smart-growth advocate as Chapter lead of Orlando YIMBY, is Chair of the Transportation Mobility Advisory Commission in Orange County. He was involved in creating the rural boundary amendment that establishes rural areas and boundaries on the county’s land use map. Grimmer joins Engage to discuss why he thinks tossing out Vision 2050 is a loss for responsible planning.

Racial Gap in Drowning Deaths

A home security camera caught the moment when three-year-old Ace fell into a backyard pool in Apopka. After falling in, Ace quickly flips and floats on his back, and starts kicking until reaching the side of the pool. He was in the water for 10 seconds until someone runs to the edge and snatches him up out of the water. After being pulled out of the pool, you can hear Ace crying, but that’s far better than no sound at all. A child can drown in seconds in silence. CDC data shows drowning risk factors vary by race. Black children ages 10-14 are more than seven times likely to drown in swimming pools than white children. There are historical explanations for the disparity. During segregation, African Americans were denied access to public pools, beaches, and swim lessons. Post segregation, resistance continued, and many pools were privatized rather than integrated. That disparity has spanned generations. What made the difference for Ace, were the survival skills he learned from Taylor Walker. Walker is a swim instructor affectionately known as Coach Taylor by her students and their families. The lifelong Orlando resident founded the Olympian Fortress Swim Academy. Her goal is to make sure all kids feel confident and comfortable in the water and that African American children get the swim training they need. Coach Taylor joins Engage from her grandparents’ home in Ocoee by the pool where she trained growing up. Shayla and Alex Francois also join Engage to discuss their decisions that gave their son Ace life-saving lessons in the water.

Support from the Punk Scene

Eight bands are donating their talents and time to make some noise for a crucial cause this weekend. Money raised from tickets for Punk for Public Media: A Benefit Concert directly supports Central Florida Public Media. Congress voted to take back $1.1 billion in funding that was previously set aside for public media across the country, reversing more than 50 years of federal investment. For Central Florida Public Media, the vote means the loss of about $300,000 a year. That along with the abrupt elimination of state funding, means we are facing a $400,000 loss in the coming year and years to come. Casey Laughman is one of the promoters of the benefit concert on behalf of Moxie Booking and Will’s Pub. Michael Scotto is a musician with Thrull, one of the bands performing this weekend. They join Engage to talk about the show and the support they find in Central Florida’s punk community.

Punk for Public Media: A Benefit Concert is Sunday, August 10, from noon to 6 p.m. at Will’s Pub and Lil Indies on North Mills Avenue in Orlando. You can find the full line up of bands and ticket information here.