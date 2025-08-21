Caring Across Generations: A Hands-On Engage-in-the-Community Experience

Caring for your kids and your aging parents? Supporting multiple generations at once?You’re carrying more than most people know... and we see you.

Join us for an evening created especially for people like you: those navigating the beautiful, exhausting, often invisible work of intergenerational caregiving.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, August 21, 2025

Time:

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Program begins at 6:30 p.m.

Location: Central Florida Public Media Studios

11510 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32817

Admission: Free & open to all

What to Expect

Live Panel Conversation: Real talk from caregivers and community leaders navigating multigenerational care, sharing the joys, the struggles, and the wisdom they’ve gained.

Record Your Story: Your caregiving journey in your own words, because your story matters and deserves to be heard.

Interactive Reflection Stations



Add your voice to our storytelling wall

Write a thank-you card to yourself or another caregiver

Join gentle conversation circles with others who just get it

PBS Wellbeing Shorts Viewing Zone: A space to pause and reflect with short, meaningful films about family care and emotional wellness.

Resource & Support Garden: Local organizations offering tools, services, and answers for those supporting both young and older generations.

Why This Matters

Because so many caregivers are doing double duty, and no one’s really talking about it. Because your story, your challenges, and your wisdom are worth sharing. Because real connection starts when we’re seen.

Bring Your People

This is a space to be real, be heard, and be supported. Bring your partner, your parent, your teen... or simply come as you are. Together, we'll explore what it means to care across generations.

GET TICKETS to reserve your spot today.