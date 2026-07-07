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Are We There Yet?

Starliner’s delay and Rocket Lab’s big buy. The latest on commercial space.

By Brendan Byrne,
Marian Summerall
Published July 7, 2026 at 6:29 PM EDT
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Boeing's Starliner spacecraft that launched NASA's Crew Flight Test astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to the International Space Station is pictured docked to the Harmony module's forward port. This view is from a window on the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft docked to the port adjacent to the Starliner.
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NASA
Boeing's Starliner spacecraft that launched NASA's Crew Flight Test astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to the International Space Station is pictured docked to the Harmony module's forward port. This view is from a window on the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft docked to the port adjacent to the Starliner.

Boeing’s human spacecraft, Starliner, is still grounded.

A recent NASA audit says the rocket may not be certified until next year.

Plus, another report finds NASA’s launch facilities at Kennedy Space Center may not be able to handle big rockets like Starship.

We’ll speak with Ars Technica’s Eric Berger about these setbacks, and how it impacts the future of space exploration.

Then, one space company is expanding. The aerospace company, Rocket Lab, has acquired Iridium.

We’ll speak with Main Engine Cutoff’s Anthony Colaneglo about the significance of this merge.

Are We There Yet?
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Brendan Byrne
Brendan Byrne is Central Florida Public Media's Assistant News Director, managing the day-to-day operations of the newsroom, editing daily news stories, and managing the organization's internship program. Byrne also hosts Central Florida Public Media's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration, and the weekly news roundup podcast "The Wrap."
See stories by Brendan Byrne
Marian Summerall
Marian is a multimedia journalist at Central Florida Public Media working as a reporter and producer for the 'Are We There Yet?' space podcast.
See stories by Marian Summerall
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