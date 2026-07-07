Starliner’s delay and Rocket Lab’s big buy. The latest on commercial space.

Boeing’s human spacecraft, Starliner, is still grounded.

A recent NASA audit says the rocket may not be certified until next year.

Plus, another report finds NASA’s launch facilities at Kennedy Space Center may not be able to handle big rockets like Starship.

We’ll speak with Ars Technica’s Eric Berger about these setbacks, and how it impacts the future of space exploration.

Then, one space company is expanding. The aerospace company, Rocket Lab, has acquired Iridium.

We’ll speak with Main Engine Cutoff’s Anthony Colaneglo about the significance of this merge.