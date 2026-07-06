The dates you need to know ahead of Florida’s primary elections

There’s still time to register for the Aug. 18 Florida primary elections.

Though the primaries serve as a prelude to the November general election for members of political parties to select candidates for many state and federal races, they’re also when many cities and counties decide important nonpartisan issues.

Kissimmee, for example, holds its general election on Aug. 18. All of its voters, regardless of party affiliation, will choose two city commissioners and vote on ballot initiatives to extend commissioner term limits and require candidate background checks.

Voters have until July 20 to register to vote in the primary. Florida operates a website that allows residents to check their registration status: the state Voter Information Lookup tool.

Floridians can register to vote at registertovoteflorida.gov , or in person at several government offices, including county supervisor of elections offices and county tax collector offices.

For registered voters, the next primary deadline to know is Aug. 6. That’s the last day to sign up to be sent a mail-in ballot automatically.

Voting by mail is a popular and secure option that gives voters time to research the candidates and issues on their ballots and allows them to skip lines when voting in person. In Osceola County, nearly a third of voters choose to vote by mail, according to county staff.

Those who miss the Aug. 6 vote-by-mail deadline can still pick up a mail-in ballot in person at their county election office.

For voters who prefer to cast a ballot in person, early voting in the primary opens everywhere on Aug. 8 at the latest, though state law allows it to begin earlier . Orange County, for example , will open early primary voting on Monday, Aug. 3.