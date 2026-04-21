Could there be life on other worlds? Scientists look to Mars and the asteroid Bennu for that answer

It’s a question long asked: Could there be life outside our own planet?

The Mars rover Curiosity may have found evidence of just that by finding molecules that could be linked to life.

We’ll speak with University of Florida’s Amy Williams about what the rover found, and how it is looking for signs of life on Mars.

Then, we are talking about another life-finding mission at the asteroid Bennu.

The mission to the asteroid returned with samples back in 2023, but now a closer look at what was found has come to the surface.

We’ll speak with University of Arizona’s Andy Ryan about the mission’s successes and surprises.