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Are We There Yet?

Could there be life on other worlds? Scientists look to Mars and the asteroid Bennu for that answer

By Marian Summerall Orion Boone & Brendan Byrne
Published April 21, 2026 at 6:30 PM EDT
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Curiosity at a sample site on Mars.
Eric Hamilton
/
University of Florida/NASA
Curiosity at a sample site on Mars.

It’s a question long asked: Could there be life outside our own planet?

The Mars rover Curiosity may have found evidence of just that by finding molecules that could be linked to life.

We’ll speak with University of Florida’s Amy Williams about what the rover found, and how it is looking for signs of life on Mars.

Then, we are talking about another life-finding mission at the asteroid Bennu.

The mission to the asteroid returned with samples back in 2023, but now a closer look at what was found has come to the surface.

We’ll speak with University of Arizona’s Andy Ryan about the mission’s successes and surprises.

Are We There Yet?
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