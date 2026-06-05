© 2026 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Demings announces prostate cancer diagnosis, suspends campaign for governor

Central Florida Public Media | By Joe Byrnes
Published June 5, 2026 at 12:37 PM EDT
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings' wife, former Congresswoman Val Demings, and other family members stood beside him Friday as he announced his prostate cancer diagnosis and the suspension of his campaign for governor.
Joe Byrnes
/
Central Florida Public Media
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings' wife, former Congresswoman Val Demings, and other family members stood beside him Friday as he announced his prostate cancer diagnosis and the suspension of his campaign for governor.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced Friday morning that he is suspending his campaign for governor.

Demings said he learned Monday that he has prostate cancer. He said he will focus instead on his health, on completing his term as mayor and on his family

“I’m going to focus on living,” he said. “I’m not going to focus on running for another office.”

Demings, a Democrat, has led Orange County for eight years. He made the announcement in a press conference following his final State of the County address. The speech was an upbeat account of his accomplishments as mayor since 2018.

During the announcement, at the end of the press conference, many of Demings’ family members, including his wife, former Congresswoman Val Demings, stood behind him, some with tears in their eyes.

Jerry Demings entered the race for governor last fall. He was among 11 candidates seeking the Democratic nomination.

This story will be updated.
Tags
Government & Politics Central Florida NewsState NewsOrange County
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to Central Florida Public Media from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
Related Content
Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details