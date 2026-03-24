Moon science and Curious Space

This is the first episode of Space on Tap, a special "Are We There Yet?" event series. It's a live, semi-scripted space-science show. This episode was held at Judson's Live in Orlando on March 23.

NASA’s Artemis II mission could be just days away from launching a crew of four astronauts on a trip around the moon and back. It will mark a new chapter of human lunar exploration and continue a renewed interest in the science of the moon.

We’ll speak with UCF’s Addie Dove and Kerri Donaldson Hanna about the scientific discoveries ahead on the lunar surface.

Then, Veteran NASA astronaut Winston Scott. will answer some questions from kids about space and what it's like being an astronaut.

Finally, we’ll turn the mic over for to the audience here at Judson’s Live so they can ask their astronaut-related questions to Winston.