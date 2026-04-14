Artemis Two is back on Earth and a new moonshot is underway

The crew of Artemis two is back home after a successful mission around the moon.

This week, we’ll reflect on this mission’s significance, and how it is being used to inspire the new Artemis generation.

We’ll reflect on Artemis and take a look at how one teacher is using this mission to inspire the next generation of space enthusiasts.

Plus, as NASA targets another Artemis launch next year, work is already underway to launch that mission from the Kennedy Space Center.