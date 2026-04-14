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Are We There Yet?

Artemis Two is back on Earth and a new moonshot is underway

By Orion Boone, Brendan Byrne and Marian Summerall
Published April 14, 2026 at 5:31 PM EDT
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NASA’s Artemis II crew, NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, commander; Victor Glover, pilot; Christina Koch, mission specialist; and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen, shared brief remarks with friends, family, and colleagues after they landed at Ellington Airport near NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston on Saturday, April 11, 2026, after a nearly 10-day journey around the Moon and back to Earth
Bill Stafford
/
NASA
NASA’s Artemis II crew, NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, commander; Victor Glover, pilot; Christina Koch, mission specialist; and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen, shared brief remarks with friends, family, and colleagues after they landed at Ellington Airport near NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston on Saturday, April 11, 2026, after a nearly 10-day journey around the Moon and back to Earth

The crew of Artemis two is back home after a successful mission around the moon.

This week, we’ll reflect on this mission’s significance, and how it is being used to inspire the new Artemis generation.

We’ll reflect on Artemis and take a look at how one teacher is using this mission to inspire the next generation of space enthusiasts.

Plus, as NASA targets another Artemis launch next year, work is already underway to launch that mission from the Kennedy Space Center.

Are We There Yet?
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