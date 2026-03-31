Artemis II is a go for launch plus, how NASA is helping tortoises

NASA’s Artemis II moon mission could launch on a flyby mission around the moon from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center this week.

It’s the first crewed mission to visit the moon since the final lunar Apollo mission in 1972. And this crew is taking with them some of the most advanced observational instruments – their eyes.

We’ll speak with Artemis II mission scientist Barbara Cohen about how the crew trains to make scientific observations with their eyes and how that will help future mission land on the moon.

Plus, here on Earth, NASA is helping giant Galapagos tortoises go back home.

The reptiles are being introduced back to one of the islands in the Galapagos, all thanks to NASA data.